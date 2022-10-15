NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — With abortion restrictions, looser gun rules and deeper tax cuts likely at stake, North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic administration Roy Cooper are battling in campaign trenches over whose policy agenda will win against Cooper in the last two years in the office.

Democrats and their allies led by Cooper are offering to prevent Republicans from having a veto-proof majority next month for the first time since late 2018. often powerless than to block laws except through a lawsuit.

As in other divided-government states, after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion is looming in several key General Assembly races. With enough Democratic lawmakers behind the governor, Cooper’s vetoes thwarted limited abortion changes passed in 2019 by the GOP-controlled legislature and 2021.

Republican leaders are willing to consider additional abortion restrictions next year, but say there is no consensus on details yet. That uncertainty and the slight electoral adjustment Republicans need — three more seats in the House and two in the Senate to regain veto-resistant majorities — are feeding on Democratic campaign narratives.

“In North Carolina, women still have reproductive freedom,” Cooper told a recent event with Democratic female legislative candidates. “And as governor, I want to keep it that way. But I can’t do it alone – I need to have a number in the legislature who would be willing to join me.”

Republican leaders, who downplayed the abortion issue during the fall campaign, are optimistic about reaching those thresholds.

They say voters are focused on the national economy and 40-year inflation spikes under Joe Biden’s presidency. GOP candidates run ads blaming Washington for higher prices and talk about what Republicans in Raleigh have been doing to counter them, such as cutting income taxes.

“This is going to be as much a national election as it is a state house or state senate election,” said Lincoln County Representative Jason Saine, a leader of the House Republican Caucus, and GOP legislative candidates “will ultimately be the beneficiaries of that.”

Political advisers and lawmakers from both parties expect the results of about 15 key races to be the difference makers of the entire 170 General Assembly election list. Cooper is temporarily out of re-election in 2024.

“We’re all fighting here,” said Representative Linda Cooper-Suggs, a Democrat in Wilson County who faces a tough challenge from Republican Ken Fontenot.

In 2017 and 2018, veto-resistant Republicans overruled 23 of Cooper’s 28 vetoes. None of the governor’s 47 vetoes have since been lifted.

Democrats appreciate Cooper’s veto stamp on bringing Republicans to the table to negotiate, adding to recent successes in economic development and clean energy.

“It’s critical to maintain a balance in every room for that to happen,” said Robert Reives, Chatham County House Minority leader.

Cooper said the GOP’s “worst impulses can’t be stopped” if it gets too much power. But Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger said a supermajority actually protects the state from Cooper’s bad decisions. Berger cited vetoed bills that would have increased teacher salaries and allowed fireworks and parades on July 4 during the pandemic to take place in 2020.

Berger said the GOP agenda under a veto-resistant majority wouldn’t be much different from the past four years.

“We continue to push for lowering our tax rates. We continue to push for regulatory issues to be resolved,” Berger said. “We continue to push to address the dire situation in our education system, where our children are not learning to read.”

Other passed legislation Cooper successfully rejected could make a comeback — such as bills requiring county sheriffs to help federal immigration agents who want to detain inmates, abolishing gun-buying licenses, and pushing back dates when post-completions are completed. should be received in absentee ballots.

North Carolina law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies involving a pregnant woman. That makes North Carolina a location for women from more restrictive states nearby seeking the procedure.

The Supreme Court ruling has contributed to a wave of political activity on abortion. Planned Parenthood’s Political Branch Is Campaigning In 14 Legislative Races less than $5 million spent on North Carolina elections.

In the 18th Senate District, which includes part of Wake County and all of Granville County, Democratic attorney Mary Wills Bode and Republican real estate investor EC Sykes are battling for an open seat.

At the press conference last month with Cooper, Bode accused Sykes of “not wanting to ban the reproductive health care system in our state in any situation, under any circumstance, no exceptions.”

Sykes said in an interview that he believes in rape and incest exceptions, but believes North Carolina’s abortion law should not be “more liberal than our neighbors.”

Sykes added that “the problems and concerns I hear about are the economy and jobs, what happens to their income.”

Cooper-Suggs and Fontenot said abortion is not the main issue in their nationwide 24th House District race — the people there are more conservative and the influence of churches remains strong.

Cooper-Suggs has received approval from abortion rights groups. Fontenot, an anti-abortion church minister, narrowly lost to Democratic pastor Cooper-Suggs as an unaffiliated candidate in 2018.

Fontenot said changes in welfare programs he pursues would encourage families to stay intact and discourage abortions. He said he wants to be elected “to update a lot of the policies we have that I think can help our ordinary citizens.”

