NBL commentator slammed for 'culturally insensitive' remarks about Cairns Taipans star Keanu Pinder

A former Opals star and NBL commentator has apologized to Cairns Taipans player Keanu Pinder after being called out for making a ‘disrespectful’ comment about the rising mixed-race star.

Cairns Taipans coach Adam Forde raised the issue in his post-match press conference, calling the comment made by basketball great Jenni Screen a mistake when describing the talented 27-year-old.

Forde did not name Screen personally but said his player was ‘cut’ by the ‘disrespectful’ words.

During the clash between the Taipans and South East Melbourne, Screen said of Pinder: ‘Just remember where he comes from, the Torres Strait Islands, he hasn’t had the upbringing that we would have had here in the other areas and Danny Morseus worked a lot with Hi M,’

‘It’s going to take time with someone of his caliber and then add (to) the Boomers streak that he got this year in the… Asia Cup, which only adds to him getting some leadership.’

However, Pinder is not from the Torres Strait. He grew up in Derby in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

He is the son of Indigenous woman Tracey Smith and Perth Wildcats legend Nate ‘Tiny’ Pinder, who was born in the Bahamas.

Cairns Taipans head coach Adam Forde (pictured) raised the issue in his post-match press conference, calling it ‘disrespectful’ to his player and his family

“Tonight, (there was) a mention of Keanu’s background and it was very wrong and it’s quite disrespectful to him and his family,” Forde said after the game.

‘I’m not trying to throw barbs at anybody, you can write us off, that’s fine, I get it, it’s all good, (but) just Google search, man.

‘Just look up where those guys are from when you start.

‘It was disappointing. Keanu had a great game and it cuts him a little bit so I felt I had to do it for him and his family.

“He is sad.”

Screen issued an apology afterwards during the call for Perth’s clash with Illawarra.

Named the NBL’s Most Improved Player, six double-doubles in the books and a gold medal with the Boomers at the FIBA ​​Asia Cup, Keanu Pinder (pictured) is an exciting player on the rise

“Earlier tonight I said something culturally insensitive about Keanu Pinder, for which I want to correct and apologize unreservedly,” Screen said.

‘I said Keanu was from the Torres Strait when in fact he is a proud Aboriginal man from Derby and someone who loves representing his family and community.

‘To Keanu and his family and anyone I offended by saying what I said, I am deeply sorry and I recognize that I made a mistake

‘I need to get better and again I apologize for the offense I have caused.

“I have the utmost respect for Keanu and what he has achieved as a person and as a player.”

Pinder led Cairns to an 85-76 victory over Phoenix with 19 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s contest. Cairns have now recorded back-to-back wins to start the NBL season

Cairns came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat South East Melbourne 85-76 and record back-to-back wins to open a new NBL season for the first time since 2017/18.

The Phoenix led 69-59 early in the final period of Saturday’s showdown at John Cain Arena, but their hopes of another home victory were dashed when the visitors outscored them 26-7 down the stretch.

Keanu Pinder (19 points, eight rebounds) and new import DJ Hogg (18 points, eight rebounds) each played crucial roles for the Taipans in their late surge, as did guard combo Tahjere McCall and Shannon Scott (15 points each).