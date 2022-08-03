NBC is moving Days of Our Lives behind the Peacock paywall after 57 years on free broadcast TV

NBC’s long-running soap opera Days of our lives will leave television broadcasting after 57 years to stream exclusively on Peacock, the network announced on Wednesday. The change means fans who were previously able to watch the show for free on broadcast will now have to pay for a streaming service to learn what happens next in the show’s fictional town of Salem. New episodes of Days of our lives debuts on September 12.

“With a large percentage of the Days of our lives To audiences already digitally watching, this move allows us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while strengthening its daytime network offerings with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” said Mark Lazarus, president of NBCUniversal. Television and Streaming, in a press release.

The change moves another tough television broadcast exclusively to streaming. In April, Disney announced it would bring Dancing with the stars to Disney Plus, saying just on Wednesday that Season 31 would premiere September 19. NBC has already debuted two seasons of a Days of our lives spin-off titled Beyond Salem on peacock.

Disclosure: Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The edgethe parent company.