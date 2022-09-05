NBA YoungBoy reveals he is expecting his ninth child via new video Purge Me and Instagram post

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NBA YoungBoy said he is expecting his ninth child.

The 22-year-old rapper broke the news in both an Instagram post and a music video for his single clear me.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native in the video is seen in romantic situations with Jazlyn Mychelle, who is expecting another child with him.

The latest: NBA YoungBoy said he is expecting his ninth child. The 22-year-old rapper broke the news in both an Instagram post and a music video for his single Purge Me, which features Jazlyn Mychelle, who is expecting a child with him.

The post on the social media site shows a woman’s hand – identified as Mychelle, according to TMZ – wearing an engagement ring is seen over a baby bump. He captioned the post “Dangerous Love.”

The musical artist, whose full name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is already father to eight children with seven wives, according to the outlet, as his children are named Alice, Amarni, Kacey, Kamiri, Kayden, Kentrell, Kodi and Taylin.

Some social media users made comparisons between the rap artist and entertainer Nick Cannon, who is currently expecting his 10th child.

One user said that “the world will soon be ruled by descendants of NBA Youngboy, Future and Nick Cannon,” while another said “NBA Youngboy Nick Cannon and Chief Keef Kids would have the biggest playdate ever.”

The musical artist, whose full name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is the father of eight children with seven wives

In the post on the social media site, the hand of a woman – identified as Mychelle according to TMZ – wearing an engagement ring is seen over a baby bump. He captioned the post ‘Dangerous Love’

The musical artist’s children are Alice, Amarni, Kacey, Kamiri, Kayden, Kentrell, Kodi and Taylin

One user said: ‘nba youngboy goin kid for kid with nick cannon rn.’

A user showed a photo of a man standing in front of a row of phones, with the text ‘NBA YoungBoy FaceTiming his children’.

NBA YoungBoy was found not guilty in a federal gun case in Los Angeles earlier this summer in connection with a March 2021 incident in which he was charged with illegal firearms possession after authorities said they recovered a loaded gun in his vehicle.

“We believe the evidence presented in this case supports the charges brought by the grand jury,” a US Attorney General said. TMZ this past July. “While we are disappointed with the verdict, we respect the jury’s decision.”

Lawyer for the rap artist Andre Belanger said NBA YoungBoy cried as the verdict was read, saying he was “never guilty of this.”

Some social media users compared NBA YoungBoy to Nick Cannon