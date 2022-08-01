NBA star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha head on a romantic lunch date in St Tropez

They married in 2011 in a lavish ceremony in North Carolina.

And Stephen and Ayesha Curry looked happier than ever on Sunday as they headed for a romantic lunch date at their 11th wedding anniversary celebration in St Tropez.

TV personality Ayesha, 33, grabbed the arm of her 34-year-old NBA star man as they strolled to the Club 55 beach club.

Sweet: Stephen and Ayesha Curry looked happier than ever on Sunday as they headed for a romantic lunch date at their 11th wedding anniversary celebration in St Tropez

Ayesha cut a stylish figure in a striped green and white maxi dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out sides.

The beauty paired her look with black sandals, delicate gold earrings, and dainty green and gold earrings.

She swept her raven locks into a neat bun while accentuating her features with radiant makeup.

Romantic break: TV personality Ayesha, 33, clung to her 34-year-old NBA star man’s arm as they strolled to the Club 55 beach club

Meanwhile, Stephen cut a casual figure, a navy blue T-shirt and white shorts, carrying his white loafers in his hands.

The sportsman carried his essentials in a black shoulder bag and protected his eyes in black sunglasses.

The duo appeared in good spirits as they smiled and chatted as they enjoyed some quality time together away from the parental duties.

stunner: Ayesha cut a stylish figure in a striped green and white maxi dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out sides

Style: The beauty paired her look with black sandals, delicate gold earrings and dainty green and gold earrings

What a view: the couple looked happy and relaxed as they enjoyed a speedboat ride during the outing

It came when Ayesha shared an adorable assortment of photos on her Instagram as she celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary in France with her husband.

Ayesha and the Golden State Warriors were teenage sweethearts and married the two lovebirds who shared three children in 2011.

The beauty expressed how excited she was to call in 11 years of marriage and stated that she couldn’t believe how quickly time has “flown”.

The first photo the talented cook shared was an adorable photo of herself and her husband posing in front of a wooden door with the number 11 above it.

Celebration: It came when Ayesha shared an adorable assortment of photos on her Instagram as she celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary in France with her husband

The TV personality was seen pointing to the gilded number in reference to the years she has spent with the love of her life thus far.

Ayesha wore a pink mini dress with a cut out front. Ruffles trimmed the top part of the dress.

Her hair was pulled back in a sleek updo and she slipped on a pair of white sneakers to stay comfortable all day.

Lucky: The couple tied the knot in 2011 and share three children, but have known each other since they were teenagers

Special trip: the two lovebirds were spotted having a tasty treat at a brasserie in Antibes, France

Stephen also dressed in a stylish casual outfit for their outing. He wore a denim button-up along with matching shorts.

He put on a plain white T-shirt and a white bucket hat to keep the sun out of his eyes.

The basketball star had a black fanny pack draped over her to carry some essential travel gear.

’11!!!! Today we are 11 years married! It really flew by. Spending my life with my best friend, my love, my rock, my everything,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Big smile: Ayesha and Stephen seemed to be having the time of their lives as they celebrated their anniversary

Getaway: In the photo series, Ayesha shared a few snaps of the two dressed in swimsuits as they relaxed on a boat

In a few other photos, Ayesha and her beau were seen posing and snapping adorable photos on a boat.

The cookbook author donned a white bikini, showing off her toned abs and fit physique.

Steph wore dark-colored shorts and was seen wearing a sailor captain’s cap during their adventure.

To end her caption to her post, the mother of three typed, “Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half of the 20! Thats crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30.’

Hand in hand: The two were seen close together as they passed the song in Saint Tropez. walked

Handy: Stephen was seen holding his wife’s hand as she boarded a boat along the glistening water

To keep the party going, the couple was later spotted at Club 55 in Saint Tropez, a celebrity hot spot.

Ayesha wore a long white and green sundress with side cutouts. She wore a pair of black sandals as she walked on the warm sand.

The NBA star opted for comfort and donned brown shorts and a dark blue short-sleeved T-shirt. He also carried a pair of slip-on shoes in his hand.

A day on the water: As summer slowly begins to wear off, the couple has gone to France for a summer party

Romantic: At one point you saw the basketball star resting his hand on Ayesha’s back as they walked along the beach

Before Ayesha and Stephen started dating, the two met when they were teenagers.

During an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallontold the TV personality about her first impression of the NBA star.

“I was maybe 14 years old when we first met, and I remember thinking he was so cute,” she said.

Stephen also weighed in on what he first thought about his current wife. “I mean, I knew she was beautiful. We were both shy, so we didn’t really know how to talk and approach each other.”

The cook was born in Canada and before the two stars started dating, she would bring candy from Canada to give to him. “She was the candy plug for a long time.”

Long-term: After meeting as teenagers, the two later started dating and officially said ‘I do’ in 2011