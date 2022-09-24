NBA star Matt Barnes RETRACTS his defense of Celtics coach Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long

Retired NBA forward Matt Barnes has retracted previous statements criticizing the Boston Celtics basketball team for suspending head coach Ime Udoka over an alleged affair with an unidentified female staffer.

Barnes, 42, originally slammed the suspension on Thursday but reversed course on Friday after learning “all the facts,” which he says are “100 times uglier than we thought,” adding that the truth behind the scandal is far worse than the public currently knows.

Udoka was suspended late Thursday night for the upcoming 2022-2023 season for ‘multiple’ team rule violations involving a single female team member.

ESPN, The Athletic and The Associated Press have since reported that Udoka had an inappropriate but consensual relationship with the woman.

Barnes took to Instagram again and made his point clear in a lengthy, disjointed video message.

“Last night I spoke about this situation without having all the facts and I think as part of the media, the media often say something and if they are wrong they will not come out and say it. And since I’m part of the media now and I’m not trying to be like everyone else, I’m trying to report and talk with facts and honesty…” Barnes began.

“I must say clearly that last night, without knowing all the facts, I was talking about Ime Udoka’s defense and after I found out the facts, after I spoke, I erased what I had posted,” he explained.

“This situation in Boston is deep, messy and a hundred times uglier than we thought. That’s why I erased what I said. Things have happened that I can’t condone and can’t undo,” Barnes suspected.

“It’s not up to me to tell you what happened. If it comes out, it goes out. That’s why I deleted what I posted last night. After I posted it, I got a call from someone who had all the details and this s**t is deep,” Barnes revealed.

“Man, I’m praying for everyone involved. Hope everyone gets through this. I saw that a lot of blogs picked up on what I said even though it was only on the page for two minutes so hopefully they pick this up too because I’m wrong and jump out without the facts. God bless.’

Questions were asked about the relationship on Thursday night, with: the athletic reporting that Udoka was accused by the woman of making “unwanted comments” against her, prompting the Celtics to start internal interviews that eventually led to his suspension.

It was a complete reversal of Barnes’ earlier musings in which he seemed to defend the affair, noting how commonplace they were in professional sports franchises.

“I played in the Premier League for a long time. Anyone in the league can tell you that this is a common situation. This is not new news for people who have been in the competition or with organizations. I’ve seen it from owners to executives, to coaches, to players, to trainers, to therapists, to dancers, to PR ladies. This is not uncommon,” he emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress Nia Long broke her silence about the affair.

The starlet told TMZ in a statement that she was “overwhelmed” by the affair, which comes when she moves to Boston to be with her old boyfriend.

Long, 51, and Udoka, who previously played for the San Antonio Spurs, had been together for more than a decade.

They got engaged in 2015 but never married, although they share a 10-year-old son. She also has a son from a previous relationship.

This week, their family happiness was destroyed when the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka for violating ethics rules by having a consensual affair with the unnamed staffer.

It is believed that this is how Long discovered the infidelity.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said through her spokeswoman.

“I ask that my privacy be respected in processing the recent events.

“Most of all, I am a mother and I will continue to focus on my children,” she said.

Udoka, the Celtics sophomore head coach with a once stellar record, was banned Thursday from the entire upcoming season for “multiple” unspecified team rule violations.

In a statement on Thursday night, he said: “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for disappointing.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, I will not comment further.”

Udoka is said to have received a ‘significant financial fine’, although the amount has not been disclosed.

The 45-year-old is said to have had an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.

That woman has not been named.

In the team statement appointing assistant Joe Mazzulla as interim coach, Boston said Udoka’s future would be determined “at a later date.”

Long became a household name with her role in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air as Lisa Wilkes, Will Smith’s girlfriend.

She also starred in Boyz In The Hood, Soul Food and Big Momma’s House.

The beloved actress is also the recipient of three NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

When news of the affair spread on social media this week, Long’s fans and famous friends jumped on her defense.

Many rebuked Udoka for his indiscretion and asked how he could have betrayed the actress – a universally popular star and one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation.

“Sending nothing but love to Nia Long.

‘We will not allow a man, who did not recognize the luxury of her presence, to obscure all her beauty and glory.

“Actually, we need a national holiday Nia Long!” tweeted New York Congressman Jamaal Bowmann.

“Nia Long has a 100% Black America approval rating and Ime Udoka is about to get that,” adds film producer Van Lathan.

‘Cheating Nia Long? The end of the day must come because it is NO WAY,” added producer Nina Parker.

Udoka joined the Celtics as head coach in the 2021-2022 season.

While he was settling down, Nia and their 10-year-old son stayed in New York City, where they live in Brooklyn.

However, sources say she planned to move to Chicago to support her fiancé, and had been house hunting this week.

She became a national treasure in the 1990s with her roles in movies and TV shows that celebrated black culture and featured predominantly black casts.

Long is also known for keeping herself free from scandal — fans noted on Friday that she appeared in the press only for her acting roles or activist causes.