NBA star Isaiah Thomas announces tragic death of his sister in heartbreaking post

NBA star Isaiah Thomas is mourning the loss of his older sister after announcing her tragic death in a heartbreaking social media post.

Thomas, 35, wrote alongside a photo of late sister LaQuisha Baldtrip on Instagram: “I miss you big sister!!!! Damn, how do you even leave me? 2 sisters gone!!! This can’t be real. I love and miss you, Queen.”

He also shared a number of heartbroken emojis on X, closing the emotional post with: ‘F***!!!!!!!!!!!’

LaQuisha’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Thomas, who is currently on the books of the Phoenix Suns, lost another of his sisters, Chyna, after a fatal car crash in Washington in April 2017.

The point guard played for the Boston Celtics at the time and took part in their playoff game against the Chicago Bulls the day after Chyna’s death.

After leading that game with 33 points while wearing sneakers that read “Chyna, RIP Lil Sis” and “I love you,” Thomas’ teammates praised him for pushing through his heartache that night.

“He’s a real competitor, and tonight he played for his sister, and he played for his family,” Avery Bradley said.

Thomas spent nearly 15 years in the NBA, playing for a multitude of teams, but enjoyed his greatest success during his time with the Celtics.

The former college star from Washington was named an All-Star twice during his time in Boston, while also making the All-NBA second team.

Specifically in the 2016–17 season, he placed fifth in the MVP voting after registering the third-highest points per game average in the league at 28.9.