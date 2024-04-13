NBA star Dereck Lively II announces death of mother after 11-year battle with cancer in emotional Instagram post: ‘My heart breaks saying goodbye to the most important person in the world to me’

Dallas Mavericks star Dereck Lively II announced the death of his mother, Kathy Drysdale, in a heartbreaking Instagram statement.

He battled cancer for more than a decade, but remained a regular presence during his son’s journey to the NBA.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “My heart breaks as I say goodbye to the most important person in the world to me, my best friend, my superhero, my biggest cheerleader and mother, Kathy Drysdale.

‘There is no one in this world who can love you more than your mother.

‘As strong and stubborn as she is, I have watched her fight, fight and survive cancer for the past 11 years and now her battle is over surrounded by family, friends and teammates.

Lively posted a series of photos of her mother along with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“I really can’t imagine my life without her, but I know I have an angel in the stands always and forever cheering me on and yelling at me if I’m an idiot.”

Lively was already ruled out for the Mavericks’ game against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right knee, which he suffered last month.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd revealed that Lively addressed her teammates on Friday before her mother passed away.

In a statement, the Mavericks said: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss. On behalf of our organization and our team, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the entire Drysdale family who are facing an unimaginable loss.

‘Much of Kathy, her strength, tenacity and joy, are reflected in her son.

‘She left an indelible mark on each of us within the Dallas Mavericks organization and on all those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dereck and his entire family.”