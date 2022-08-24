NBA: Shaquille O’Neal reveals why he thinks the earth is flat

Shaquille O’Neal has revealed that he is curious about the Flat Earth conspiracy theory.

The NBA legend said on Wednesday that he “likes to listen” to pseudoscientific theories that the Earth is flat, and admitted he is still “not sure” whether the planet is actually spinning.

The 50-year-old was asked about previous claims he had made on the subject during an interview on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O.

He avoided calling himself a Flat Earther and insisted the debunked concept was “just a theory,” before saying that he likes to study conspiracies out of sheer curiosity.

‘It’s a theory, it’s just a theory, they teach us many things. It’s just a theory,” said the former LA Laker, who is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

“I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go straight. I didn’t fall over, I didn’t go upside down. it’s just a conspiracy theory,” he added, referring to the fact that he had just flown from the US to Australia for a speaking engagement.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands questioned the theory, noting how it is possible to travel from America to Australia from two directions, either from the east or west coast.

But Shaq replied, “It’s still a straight line.”

“You know they say the world turns? I’ve lived on a lake for 30 years and I’ve never seen the lake move left or right,” he added.

Shaquille O’Neal has said he “likes to listen” to theories that the Earth is flat and that he is “not sure” whether the Earth is actually spinning. The American basketball legend, 50, appeared on the Kyle and Jackie’O show via video link on Wednesday after arriving in Melbourne ahead of a speaking tour.

‘I like to listen to them. It’s not about being right or wrong, I just like to listen to it.’

It’s not the first time the globetrotting athlete has made wild claims that the Earth is flat.

He first brought up the theory in an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq in 2017.

Kyle questioned the theory, saying you can travel west from LA from the US or east from New York, but Shaq (pictured) argued, “It’s still a straight line.”

The Hall of Famer discussed the idea after Cleveland Cavaliers security guard Kyrie Irving made a similar claim during an interview ahead of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Shaq attacked Irving’s defenses, saying, “It’s true: the Earth is flat. The earth is flat.’

He then referred to inaccuracies taught in schools about Christopher Columbus in an attempt to bolster his Flat Earth theory.

When asked by Kyle Sandilands (pictured) about previous claims he has made about the flat Earth, Shaq said it was “just a theory” and that he “likes” to hear about conspiracies.

“Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind: what you read, what you see and what you hear,” Shaq said.

“At school, the first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America’… Columbus didn’t discover America.

“So, listen, I’m driving from coast to coast, and this is flat for me. Satellite images could be drawn and made up.

“I’m just saying, if I’m driving from Florida to New York, flat. New York to Seattle: flat. Seattle to LA: Flat. LA back to Florida: flat.

‘It’s actually a square. That’s what it is.

‘The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat… It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of us. They lie to us.’

It’s unclear if Shaq was serious in his scientifically incorrect statement, or if he was trolling his listeners, as he later claimed to be joking.

Shaq has previously referred to inaccuracies taught in schools about Christopher Columbus in an effort to bolster his flat-earth theory. He is pictured in 2003 with Kobe Bryant during an LA Lakers game

O’Neal attended LSU for three years before joining the NBA. In 2000, he went back to school to complete his bachelor’s degree.

He also completed an online MBA in 2005 through the University of Phoenix.

In 2012, he graduated from Barry University in Florida with a doctorate in education focused on organizational learning and leadership.

DJing has long been a hobby of the basketball player and he has played at world famous music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Imagine and Tomorrowland.

Elsewhere during the interview, Australian radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson enjoyed a flirty encounter with the 7’1″ in superstar.

He went out of his way to compliment the mother of one, while also doing some devious digs for her co-host Kyle.

“Is that beautiful Jackie O?” he said at the beginning of the Zoom interview, peering through the camera at a blushing Jackie.

‘It is!’ she giggled, before Shaq replied, “Jackie O is worldwide.”

‘I love you! My favorite guest ever,” Jackie gushed.

Kyle then tried to steer the conversation to the topic of Shaq’s speaking tour, but the NBA star quickly shut it down.

“I don’t want to talk to you, Kyle. I just want to talk to Jackie O,” he said.

In town, Shaq is on hand for an exclusive DJ set at The Star’s Marquee nightclub. He is also rumored to be shooting hoops at the sports bar.

Shaq will visit Sydney and Melbourne for a number of speaking engagements.