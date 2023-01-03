NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play.

A little too unbelievable, the NBA said.

Mitchell’s desperation basket that forced overtime — from an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls should not have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.

The reason: Mitchell stepped “over the face of the free-throw line before the ball hits the hoop,” the league said in its publicly released report that assesses calls from umpires in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime for games played within three points or less.

Players shooting a free throw may not cross the foul line until the ball reaches the basket cylinder. It’s a foul, the shot wouldn’t have counted and Chicago should have gotten possession with 4.7 seconds left and the Bulls leading 130-128.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan knew it was a foul on Monday night and predicted the league’s Last Two Minute Report would prove him right. The league has used the reports as a form of accountability and transparency for years, but the results of games are not changed by the discovery of a missed call afterwards.

“It doesn’t do anything,” Donovan said. “It’s like, ‘We’re sorry.’ … That’s a shame because I thought our guys battled and battled.

Mitchell intentionally missed the free throw as Cleveland trailed by two points. He shot the ball perfectly off the back of the rim as he intended, went into a crowd of players to grab the rebound and scored with 3 seconds left to tie the game.

That basket gave him 58 points, breaking Cleveland’s single-game record of 57, held by former Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and eventually forcing overtime.

Mitchell scored 13 more points in overtime. The 71 points are the most in the NBA since Kobe Bryant had 81 on January 22, 2006.



