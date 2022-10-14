NBA Roundup: Morant nets 31, leads Grizzlies to win in pre-season finale

DETROIT (AP) — Yes Morant had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies closed their preseason with a 126-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening.

Desmond Bane went 1 for 7 out of a 3 point range and finished with 16 points ahead of Memphis. Brandon Clarke also scored 16 points playing extended minutes after starting center Stephen Adams left with a sore neck.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 17 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Cade Cunningham had 15 points and six assists. Kevin Knox II finished with 13 points when Detroit went winless in four preseason games.

The Pistons played centerless Marvin Bagley III, who sustained a sprained MCL in the first minute of Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma City. Bagley is expected to miss two to three weeks. Stewart started in the middle.

Both teams went with their usual starters in their last game of the preseason and stayed close to the expected rotations in the first three quarters.

The Grizzlies used their backcourt duo Morant and Bane for an offensive outburst in the first half, while Stewart kept the Pistons close. Morant scored 15 runs in the third as Memphis built up the lead before Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins moved into his reserves with three minutes to go and closed the game.

Memphis rookies David Roddy and Jake LaRavia scored 12 and 10 points respectively. Piston’s rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the draft, had seven points, 3 out of 11 from the field, including missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

Adams was injured in a scrum under the Memphis basket and went straight to the locker room just before half time. He did not return.

Memphis closed the pre-season 3-2 and will open the season next Wednesday as the host of the New York Knicks. Detroit also opens the regular season on Wednesday, playing at home against the Orlando Magic.