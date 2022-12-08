NBA ROUND-UP: Boston goes nuclear on the Suns, while Kyrie Irving proves too much for the Hornets

The Boston Celtics utterly embarrassed the Phoenix Suns 125-98 Wednesday night.

An expected showdown between two of the league’s top teams never materialized, with the Celtics leading by 45 points at one point.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points, Malcolm Brodgon added 16 from the bench for Boston.

The Celtics won for the eighth time in nine games and improved their NBA-best record to 21-5.

Meanwhile, the Suns—who entered the game with the best record in a busy Western Conference race—lost for the third time in four games.

RAPTORS 126, LAKERS 113

Pascal Siakam (R) hugged fellow star Fred VanVleet (L) during the Lakers post-game interview

A low-handed Lakers team that played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis was no match for Pascal Siakam and his Toronto Raptors in Canada.

Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated Los Angeles 126-113.

James sat out due to a sore left ankle, one night after playing 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, after a quarter, Davis missed Tuesday night due to illness.

Guard Patrick Beverley (right knee) and forward Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder) were also out for the Lakers, coming in with six of eight wins.

Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and OG Anunoby had 23 as Toronto led from wire-to-wire and improved at home to 10-3.

NETS 122, HORNETS 116

Kyrie Irving dropped 33 points – 12 in the fourth – while Kevin Durant had 29 in the Nets win

Kyrie Irving scored 33 points – 12 in the fourth – while Kevin Durant had 29 as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 at the Barclays Center.

Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets win for the fifth time in six games.

For the struggling Hornets, Terry Rozier scored 29 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 28 for charlotte.

The defeat in New York means Charlotte has lost three in a row, and seven of their last 10.

JAZZ 124, WARRIORS 123

Simone Fontecchio was celebrated postgame after a last-second, game-winning dunk

Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a game-winning dunk at the last second just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to clinch an improbable 124-123 win.

Jordan Poole led all goalscorers with 36 points in a game where both teams were missing key players.

The late rally began with Beasley’s 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds remaining. Nickeil Alexander-Walker then gave the Jazz life with 4.3 seconds remaining by stealing the ball from Poole in a frenetic moment.

The ball was advanced to Beasley, who connected with Fontecchio for the winning bucket with 1.4 seconds left.

KNICKS 113, HAWKS 89

New York continued its impressive form on Wednesday after throwing out the Cavs on Sunday

New York rolled to a victory over understaffed Atlanta behind Julius Randle, who posted a double-double and scored 19 points in the third quarter for the hosts.

Randle finished with 34 points, two short of his season high, and racked up a season-best 17 rebounds.

RJ Barrett added 15 points, while Mitchell Robinson put up eight points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.

Quentin Grimes contributed a season-high 23 points and shot 5-for-7 from a 3-point range for the Knicks, who have won two in a row.

MAGIC 116, FLASHING 111

Admiral Schofield was thrilled as the Orlando Magic won for the first time since November 18

Orlando snapped a long losing skid with a shock overtime loss to the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Moritz Wagner went for a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, Bol Bol scored another 20 points and Paolo Banchero sank down six free throws to top his game-high effort of 23 points.

Ivica Zubac and Nicolas Batum each scored 16 points in the Clipper loss, while Zubac also grabbed 13 rebounds. Leonard finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Prior to Wednesday night, the Magic’s last win was on November 18.

BUCKS 126, KINGS 113

Milwaukee defeated Sacramento 126-113 behind another dominant play from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee defeated Sacramento 126-113 on Wednesday night for the Bucks’ 13th consecutive victory over the Kings.

The streak is Milwaukee’s longest active streak against an opponent. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points while Jrue Holiday added 31 for the home side.

Brook Lopez had 17 points and nine rebounds and Khris Middleton added 14 points for the Bucks. They won their third straight to improve to 18-6.

Sacramento, which scored 61 points in the first half, only managed 19 in the fourth quarter.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who had won their last three. Harrison Barnes had 20 points and Malik Monk added 16.

BULLS 115, WIZARDS 111

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points – 21 of them in the last two quarters – vs. the WAS Wizards

DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine carried the burden for hosts Chicago, who ended a three-game losing streak by defeating Washington.

DeRozan scored 27 points—21 of them in the second half—with seven rebounds and four assists.

Vucevic and LaVine each scored 25 points, with the former adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis carried Washington with 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Kyle Kuzma added 21 points and five boards, and Monte Morris contributed 17 points and eight assists.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, PACERS 115

Anthony Edwards (R) and D’Angelo Russell (L) celebrate the Timberwolves’ victory over the Pacers

D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Indiana Pacers 121-115.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for the T-Wolves, who blew a 23-point lead and had to overcome an eight-point deficit to win.

Minnesota – which had 23 turnovers – won for the second time in six games.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points and hit 7/11 from 3-point territory for Indiana, who has now lost four of five points, unable to get a win on Monday night at Golden State.

PELICANS 104, PISTONS 98

Zion Williamson was at his best on Wednesday night, dropping 29 points with 10 rebs

Zion Williamson had 29 points and 10 rebounds as New Orleans held off the Pistons 104-98 for their fifth straight win.

2021 first-round pick Trey Murphy III hit four threes to finish with 20 points ahead of New Orleans.

The win continued a hot streak for the Louisiana franchise, which has now won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Pels. Naji Marshall added 17 points, including a put-back that made it 100-94 with 29 seconds remaining.

CJ McCollum and Murphy each hit two free throws in the last 18 seconds to help seal the win.

Saddiq Bey scored 25 points for Detroit, which is second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

GRIZZLIES 123, THUNDER 102

A flurry of excitement in the second half was central to the Memphis Grizzlies’ 123-102 victory over Oklahoma City

A flurry of excitement in the second half was central to the Memphis Grizzlies’ 123-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, Ja Morant played a big game, with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and seventh of his career, while his 13 rebounds set a career high.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points and eight rebounds as the Grizzlies won their fourth straight season. Morant surpassed Marc Gasol for the most triple-doubles in franchise history.

Memphis took the lead in the second half and defeated the Thunder 66-50, including 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points, but was 4 of 14 from the field and 1 of 4 from outside the arc.