NBA REPLACEMENT: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant score 32 points as Nets edge past Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The Nets endured a sensational 46-point performance from Darius Garland, who single-handedly kept the Cavs close in the fourth.

Brooklyn has won 13 of 14 and is beginning to look like an NBA title contender after so much unnecessary drama.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots at Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45)

TJ Warren added a season-high 23 points for the Nets, who managed one of the teams they are chasing in the Eastern Conference standings after beating Milwaukee by 18 on Dec. 23.

Durant passed Tim Duncan (26,496) to 15th on the career scoring list when he hit a 20-foot jumper in the second quarter. Next up for Durant is Dominique Wilkins (26,668).

Irving made a season-high seven 3-pointers and two key free throws with 41.1 seconds remaining as fans booed him nearly every time he touched the ball and cheered for him through six seasons with Cleveland.

Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16)

Garland was 14 of 20 from the field and added eight assists with just one turnover in 40 minutes to lead the Cavs, who lost for the second straight time at home, falling to 16-4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Donovan Mitchell added just 15 points, 13 below his average, on 5-of-16 shooting while primarily guarded by Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons.

The Cavs were just 12 down entering the quarter before Irving scored eight quick points, the last on a long 3-pointer from well past the top of the key to give Brooklyn its biggest lead at 102-83.

However, Garland didn’t finish (he scored 18 in the quarter) and pulled the Cavs within 121-117 moments after Durant fouled. With a chance to make it tighter, Garland’s running back in the lane was blocked by Nic Claxton and the Nets survived.

Irving reacts after making a 3-pointer in the third quarter against Cleveland

HEAT 113, TIMBERWOLVES 110

Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat got back to .500 by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 on Monday night.

Orlando Robinson scored 15 points and Tyler Herro had 14 for the Heat (17-17), who were without Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (illness).

Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 29 points for Minnesota (16-18). Naz Reid had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who got 16 points from Jaden McDaniels, 13 from DeAngelo Russell and 10 each from Austin Rivers and Rudy Gobert.

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up court during the second half against Minnesota

CLIPPERS 142, PISTONS 131, OT

Paul George scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:34 of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday.

Terance Mann hit a jumper with five seconds left in regulation to cap a final 16-2 run for the Clippers, who trailed 126-112 with 3:34 remaining. Los Angeles then outscored Detroit 14-3 in the extra period.

Ivica Zubac added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Los Angeles, which has beaten Detroit eight straight times. The Clippers had seven players scoring in double figures.

Paul George #13 of LA Clippers shoots the ball against Killian Hayes #7 of Detroit

PELICANS 113, PACERS 93

Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 on Monday night. Indiana Pacers.

CJ McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which was without leading scorer Zion Williamson along with Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Myles Turner scored 14 points for Indiana.

Naji Marshall #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Myles Turner #33 of Indiana

ROCKETS 133, BULLS 118

Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets used a 17-1 third-quarter run to beat the Chicago Bulls 133-118 on Monday, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Alperan Sengun added 25 points and Jalen Green had 24 for Houston, which scored the game’s first 10 points but blew an 18-point lead before its third-quarter run.

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 for the Bulls, who have won their previous three games. DeRozan passed George Gervin for 44th place on his career scoring list with 20,727 points.

Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets shoots over Patrick Williams #44 of the Chicago Bulls

SPURS 126, JAZZ 122

Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 and San Antonio beat Utah in the final minutes.

The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 for Utah.

Clarkson’s 3-pointer cut the score to 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remaining, but Tre Jones hit a floating shot 23 seconds later to seal the win.

Jones had 11 points and Jakob Poeltl scored 16 for San Antonio.

San Antonio guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23)

PIONEERS 124, HORNETS 113

Jerami Grant posted a double-double of 32 points in Portland’s win over Carolina, he also had 10.

Jusef Nurkic and Josh Hart also posted a double-double in the win, recording 28 points and 15 rebounds, and 11 points and 13 rebounds respectively.

LaMelo Ball continued his string of strong performances since returning from injury after leading the Hornets with 27 points. He also recorded 7 assists and 7 rebounds.