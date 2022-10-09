NBA Ranking: The most and least watchable teams for the 2022-23 season

Where to start with this team? Even under more normal circumstances, the Warriors, as reigning champions with one of the most uniquely talented guards ever in Stephen Curry, would have finished high in this ranking, maybe even number 1 anyway. But add the recent Green drama with Poole to things and that takes it to another level, a much more volatile one. Aside from the drama, we could also have a Klay Thompson resurgence after coming back late last season a bit rusty along with young talented pieces like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Patrick Baldwin continue to evolve, making Golden State our most observable team in the league for 2022-23.

