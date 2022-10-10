NBA Pre-season Roundup: Davis scores 28 in return as Lakers defeat Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, as Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 in the Warriors’ first game on Sunday night since the practice feud between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Matt Ryan made a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds left to seal the win. Davis, who sat out two games with a tight low back, shot 9 for 18 for the Lakers, who won without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook in the lineup.

Davis, who scored 24 points before halftime, played the opening side of the second half before taking his place after a total of 21 minutes. Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Ryan added 20 on shooting 6-for-9 from outside the arc.

Poole led the Warriors on 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, adding six assists. Green fought Poole in practice on Wednesday. Green apologized to the team a day later and general manager Bob Myers said any possible discipline would be handled internally. Meanwhile, Green was unavailable and said he would take some time away from the team.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Andrew Wiggins added 15 for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga (12 points) started in Green’s place, while Poole replaced Klay Thompson, who is still building up for the regular season.

In the first half, Davis performed at the level the Lakers need if they are to beat last season’s record 33-49 in the regular season, leaving them out of the postseason. Davis shot 7 of 13 before the break and made all eight of his free throws.

The game became close in the second half with neither team leading by more than six points in the fourth quarter.

BULLS 115, RAPTORS 98

DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Chicago used a rally in the second half to beat host Toronto.

DeRozan converted 7 of 12 shots and all seven of his free throws. Javonte Green scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 14. Nikola Vucevic finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Paschal Siakam led the Raptors with 18 points and nine rebounds. Gary Trent Jr.’s Toronto starting backcourt. and Fred VanVleet gave the Raptors the lead in the first half. Trent finished with 17 points and VanVleet had 13.

Both teams played their regular starters, with the exception of missing Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who is recovering from a meniscus tear he sustained in January.

The Raptors built a 10-point lead at halftime behind Trent and VanVleet. The tandem combined 25 points before the break, including Trent making all five of his shots. Defensively, they had six steals in the half, including four from VanVleet. The Bulls had 16 turnovers in the first half.

The Bulls wiped out the lead in the third and pulled away in the fourth. Chicago defeated Toronto 68-41 in the second half.

TIMBER WOLVES 119, FLASHERS 117

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead the visiting Minnesota.

Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points.

John Wall led the Clippers by 20 points. Paul George scored 14 and Marcus Morris Sr. added 13 points.

The Clippers saw a vision of their regular rotation as Kawhi Leonard, George, Wall and Reggie Jackson all played. Meanwhile, Towns saw his first preseason action for the Timberwolves after missing games due to hospitalization. Still, there was no glimpse of the potential Twin Towers in Minnesota when Rudy Gobert, who had taken over from Utah in the summer, sat outside.

The teams were at 115 with less than two minutes left when Austin Rivers scored on a layup and Luka Garza hit a six-foot hook to create enough buffer for Minnesota to go unbeaten in the three games of the season. preseason.

PELICANS 111, SPURS 97

At San Antonio, Trey Murphy III had 27 points and eight rebounds, Zion Williamson finished with eight points, nine rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes to lead New Orleans over the Spurs.

Naji Marshall scored 15 points for the Pelicans and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 as New Orleans continued to play with stars resting or recovering from injury. Among those not active were CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes, who suffered a left elbow injury earlier this week.

Murphy was 10 for 15 from the field, including 7 for 10 from outside the arc.

Devonte Graham and Willy Hernangomez each scored 11 points. Graham added six assists and Hernangomez grabbed 10 rebounds.

Doug McDermott led the Spurs with 14 points and Josh Richardson finished with 12. Veteran Gorgui Dieng had 10 points and nine rebounds for San Antonio.

KINGS 126, TRAIL BLAZERS 94

At Sacramento, Keegan Murray, the fourth overall pick in the draft from Iowa, scored 16 points and eight players reached double digits by leading the Kings past Portland.

Terence Davis and De’Aaron Fox each scored 14 points for the Kings, while Domantas Sabonis added 13 points, four assists and seven rebounds.

Jerami Grant led Portland by 17 points. Anfernee Simons scored 16 and Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Damian Lillard was held on eight points and made just two of his 10 shots, including missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He did hand out six assists.

THURS 144, MACCABI RA’ANANA 97

Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting in Oklahoma City’s win over visiting Maccabi Ra’anana.

Luguentz Dort had 23 points for Oklahoma City, while Ousmane Dieng, the 11th pick in last summer’s draft, had 16 points for the Thunder. Aleksey Pokusevski and Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick from Santa Clara, scored 15 points each.

Jason Suggs led Maccabi by 40 points on 15-for-26 shooting, including 5 of 9 from long range. Terrence Jones had 15 points and Norris Cole contributed 12.

Willy Workman finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Maccabi.

Oklahoma City had a number of key players, including Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Darius Bazley. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was dealing with a left MCL sprain, remained unavailable.