NBA Players Association calls for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to be handed a LIFETIME ban

National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) executive director Tamika Tremaglio has called for a lifetime ban on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Sarver was recently given a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine from the association for racist and misogynistic comments.

Tremaglio said in an interview on ESPN’s NBA Today that she spoke on behalf of NBA players, saying they “absolutely called for” a lifetime ban.

On Thursday, Suns Sarver’s minority shareholder Jahm Najafi called for resignation as owner. Earlier Friday, Phoenix’s shirt sponsor – PayPal – said they would not continue sponsoring the Suns if Sarver returned.

“We don’t want him to be in a position of leading or interacting with individuals who interact with our players or the players themselves,” Tremaglio said in the interview.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been banned from the NBA for a year and fined $10 million

The penalty stems from an NBA investigation into charges of racist and misogynistic comments, which led the league’s players’ association to call for Sarver’s lifelong ban.

“The findings in the report definitely show that we don’t want him in that position.”

On Tuesday, the NBA released its findings of a 10-month investigation into multiple allegations of abuse while Sarver was a managing partner of the Suns. An ESPN Story of last November detailed multiple allegations of racism and misogyny over 17 years of ownership under Sarver.

“It is the wish of our players that while we understand that there has been a thorough investigation and while we are very pleased that the NBA has been able to act on it – because that is clearly something we want to see happen – we want Also make it very clear that we don’t want him to come back in a position where he will affect our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis,” Tremaglio said.

Although she has expressed her opinion to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Tremaglio has said she is not sure if the league will change its mind about the penalty. In addition, it’s unclear whether the NBA will issue a penalty that forces Sarver to sell the Suns — or the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — as they did when they forced Clippers owner Donald Sterling out of the country in 2014.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Said His Company Wouldn’t Sponsor The Suns If Sarver Returns

‘I don’t know how open’ [Silver] is in terms of wanting to make the change,’ Tremaglio said.

“I think it is our hope that it will be very clear that Mr Sarver should not be able to come back and take up a leadership position.

“We’ve heard from other owners. We’ve heard from sponsors, etc. I think it’s pretty clear that there’s no expectation of him returning.”

That reference to sponsors comes after PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said they found Sarver’s behavior “unacceptable and contrary to our values.” In addition, Schulman said the company “would not renew our sponsorship if Robert Sarver remains involved with the Suns organization after his suspension.”

Tremaglio added that there have been no discussions about boycotting games yet, but made it clear that players are “incredibly upset about what has happened.”