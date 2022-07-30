NBA opens ‘investigation’ into Philadelphia 76ers for ‘possible TAMPERING’

The Philadelphia 76ers may be in hot water. The NBA has reportedly launched an investigation into the team for “possible tampering and early contact.” ,

According to ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski the investigation concerns the summer spree in which the Sixers brought in free agents James Harden, PJ Tucker and Daniel House.

Harden, who was on the Philadelphia roster before he was given a free hand, turned down the $47 million option to sign with the team, only to stay and sign for less.

The report claims that the Sixers are currently collaborating with the league.

Harden signed a $68.6 million two-year deal on Wednesday, including $33 million for the 2022/2023 season.

The flexibility of the cap caused by Harden’s decline and sign allowed the Sixers to add fellow Free Agents to Tucker and House.

Rival NBA teams have been raising questions about whether Harden and the 76ers might have had a handshake deal for a deal over time.

Under the current collective labor agreement, teams cannot make future agreements. This is apparently what the competition will try to answer.

Darryl Morey, Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, has already started answering questions put to him by the NBA’s attorney, according to the report.

The investigation is said to involve a large-scale investigation, including the surrender of telephone records and electronic communications equipment and interviews with league investigators.

Harden’s two-year contract

MORE TO FOLLOW