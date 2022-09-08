NBA: Matthew Dellavedova hopes to sell Milwaukee home for $3.1million

<!–

NBA star Matthew Dellavedova has listed his six-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with a price guide of US$2.1 million (AU$3.1 million).

Built in 1934, the two-story Tudor-style home is located in Shorewood, a village in Milwaukee County, and offers beautiful views of Lake Michigan.

Dellavedova, 32, bought the property in 2016 for $1.36 million – equivalent to about AU$2.2 million in 2022 – when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Olympic champion played for Melbourne United in the 2021 NBL season, but is now back in the US to play for the Sacramento Kings, reports the Herald Sun.

Before announcing the offer, Dellavedova had rented out the completely renovated lake house for about US$10,000 (AU$14,800) per month.

The house combines old world charm with modern styles.

Surrounded by a lush half-acre property, the mansion overlooks Lake Michigan, with water views from every room.

Features in the 395 sq ft spread over original stone floors, a dazzling formal dining room and a grand staircase.

There is also a spacious chef’s kitchen with a butcher block, underfloor heating and a breakfast room.

The master bedroom has a heated marble floor, walk-in closets and a his and hers sink.

Luxurious additions include a basement sauna and recreation room.

Dellavedova first rose to fame after winning an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

That same year, he played with the Boomers at the Rio Olympics, when the Australian side narrowly missed a bronze after losing 89-88 to Spain.