NBA legend Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal set to stay in $5000 per night penthouses

Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal, 50, will reportedly be staying in The Star’s penthouse suite when he arrives in Sydney this month.

According to Emerald citythe American former basketball legend and his entourage will live it up in The Star’s hotel The Darling.

Penthouses in the hotel usually cost about $5,000 per night and offer an array of lavish amenities.

The penthouse suites, which are said to cost $5,000 per night, offer stunning city views and floor-to-ceiling windows, making the most of the prime harbor location.

According to The Star’s website, each penthouse has two bedrooms, each with its own well-appointed bathroom, ensuring privacy.

They also feature a karaoke room for Shaq and his entourage to entertain guests.

The master bedroom is luxurious yet homely, filled with rotating artwork, a jetted tub and double shower and a large wardrobe

The suite features some high-end furnishings and chandeliers that adorn the ceilings of the expensive residence.

While in town Shaq is set for an exclusive DJ set at The Star’s Marquee nightclub. According to Emerald City, he would also be shooting hoops at the sports bar.

Shaq will visit Sydney and Melbourne with a number of speaking engagements.

It comes amid news that Shaq will be heading to Melbourne’s 170 Russell nightclub on Wednesday, August 24, where he will also be spinning.

DJing has long been a hobby of the basketball player and he has played at world famous music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Imagine and Tomorrowland.

The bathrooms of the penthouse are just as luxurious as the rest of the suite

The Kazaam star told Forbes magazine, his side music job loses him money after all the overheads, but he won’t quit because he loves it too much.

“It costs me a lot of money to rent this building, security guys, who cares? I prefer that title – “Shaq had the best party ever.”

The 2.1-meter giant said his shows don’t have a set playlist because he likes to read the room to determine which beats get people moving.

He told Shoe news: ‘All I have to do is watch people in the crowd and play some music.’

Shaq’s Australian visit combines business with pleasure, as he also gives an entrepreneurial lecture in Sydney and Melbourne on 25 and 26 August.

Organizers say fans can expect an intimate and uncensored Q&A session during the show called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq first rose to fame as a rookie ball player with the US NBA team Orlando Magic in 1992.

He went on to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, delivering classic performances in their consecutive championship seasons between 2000 and 2003.