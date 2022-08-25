NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals his strict parenting style and favourite Aussie player ever

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal may have a net worth of over $570 million, but that doesn’t mean he’s ever had a “real job” or will give one of his six kids free handouts.

The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since landing in Australia earlier this week, but ‘Shaq’ isn’t here to party and rake in the dollars – he’s sharing who he really is behind the lavish personality.

O’Neal has amassed considerable wealth since he retired from his storied NBA career, earning him over $420 million in revenue — but it was of no use to him when it came to helping his son with the most basic of tasks.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neill enjoys some time in Australia and talks about everything from his parenting style to who his favorite Australian players are

“I’ve never had a real job in my life,” O’Neal explained to Channel 7’s Sunrise.

“I remember when I was helping my son fill out his resume, I had to call someone because I was ashamed I couldn’t do it.”

O’Neal has six children, all of whom are doing very well: Shareef, Shaqir, Myles, Taahirah, Me’arah and Amirah.

Shaquille O’Neal with ex-wife Shaunie and children Amirah, Shareef and Shaqir

Shareef O’Neal, 22, pictured playing for the LA Lakers in the NBA Summer League on July 10, forging a promising basketball career

Shareef is the most talked-about of the sextet, with the 22-year-old currently playing for the LA Lakers in the NBA’s Summer League after a strong college career for LSU and UCLA.

Shaqir, Amirah and Me’arah also begin to forge successful basketball careers.

You’d think that would make a four-time NBA champion and fifteen-time All Star like O’Neal happy.

No.

Shaquille O’Neal (left) with son Shareef, following in his father’s footsteps with the LA Lakers

O’Neal said he’d prefer if they followed a different calling—and revealed there’s no way they can get their hands on his wealth without working hard for it.

“To get my cheese, you have to hand me two degrees,” O’Neal said.

‘I just keep them motivated, I now teach about generational wealth. I tell them all the time that we don’t need another NBA player in the house.

‘If you want to play, I can help you; but I’d rather see a doctor, dentist, hedge fund kid, vet, or world traveler,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal has a strict rule when it comes to his kids and money: either they excel academically or they don’t take advantage of his vast fortune.

Shaquille O’Neal (right) with the late Kobe Bryant, with O’Neal holding his MVP trophy and Bryant holding the 2000 NBA Championship trophy

The 216cm, 147kg superstar who played 1,207 NBA games and arguably claims to be the greatest center of all time could be forgiven for heaping praise on the incredible players he played with, such as the late Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson .

But he’s a big fan of Australian basketball players – and one in particular.

‘My favorite player from Australia is little Shane’ [Heal]O’Neal laughed.

Heal was on the Boomers national team that pitted against America’s Dream Team in an infamous 1996 Atlanta Olympics exhibition game in which the underdog Aussies refused to back off.

Australian basketball legend Shane Heal is O’Neal’s favorite Australian basketball player

O’Neal and teammate Charles Barkley did their best to cope with the physical Aussie side led by attack dog Heal.

Despite giving the pair more than a foot tall, Heal faced both, with O’Neal telling him on one occasion, “Come back here and I’ll break your arm.”

Shane Heal with daughter Shyla, who is also a star basketball player

That’s where the O’Neal’s love affair with Aussie fighters began.

“I tried to hurt him, but he just kept coming back; and that just tells me that Australian players have hearts,” O’Neal said of the 1996 encounter.

The NBA legend will continue his speaking tour in between some on-deck appearances as his alter ego, DJ Diesel.