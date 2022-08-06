NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is coming to Australia and is set to DJ at a nightclub in Melbourne

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is going to Australia in August, but he won’t be shooting hoops on the basketball court.

The 50-year-old will instead head to Melbourne’s 170 Russell nightclub on Wednesday, August 24, where he will entertain fans as his alter ego DJ Diesel.

DJing has long been a hobby of the basketball player and he has played at world famous music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Imagine and Tomorrowland.

The Kazaam star told Forbes magazine, his side music job loses him money after all the overheads, but he won’t quit because he loves it too much.

“It’s costing me a lot of money to rent this building, security guys, who cares? I prefer that title – “Shaq had the best party ever.”

The 2.1-meter giant said his shows don’t have a set playlist because he likes to read the room to determine which beats get people moving.

He told Shoe news: ‘All I have to do is watch people in the crowd and play some music.’

Shaq’s Australian visit combines business with pleasure, as he also gives an entrepreneurial lecture in Sydney and Melbourne on 25 and 26 August.

Organizers say fans can expect an intimate and uncensored Q&A session during the show called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq first rose to fame as a rookie ball player with the US NBA team Orlando Magic in 1992.

He went on to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, delivering classic performances in their consecutive championship seasons between 2000 and 2003.

After playing basketball for 19 years, the notoriously outspoken star became a media celebrity, sports commentator, reality star, film actor, rapper and DJ.