NBA legend Reggie Miller mourns the death of his father Saul, a former Air Force veteran

Reggie Miller announced the death of his father Saul on Monday night, calling him his “guardian angel” in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Saul served 25 years in the air force and had five children with his wife Carrie (including Reggie) — four of whom went on to become elite athletes.

“This hurts.. The man who bought me my first set of baseball shoes, the first basketball, who taught me to drown out all outside noise and FOCUS is now and will be my guardian angel forever,” Miller said. Instagram.

Thank you Pops for EVERYTHING!!! Say hello to mommy for us, know that your teachings will live on [through] me to my children.

“.. Please respect my siblings during this time, although it’s hard, he’s in a much better place.. #PopGuardianAngel.”

Saul was a jazz musician in Memphis in his early years, and a high-level basketball player, who later went on to play at Lemoyne College, according to author Mark Montieth.

Saul Miller, father of Reggie, raised five children and served in the Air Force for 25 years

Reggie was not the only basketball Hall of Famer in the family, as his sister Cheryl Miller was also inducted in 1995.

His brother Darrell also became a professional baseball player and his sister Tammy was a college volleyball player.

Saul’s wide range of influences affected his children.

‘Saul was/is jazzy cool, with flair and a touch of stubbornness,’ Montieth wrote.

Reggie Miller has made the fourth most three-pointers in NBA history, with 2,560 marks

Miller played his entire career for the Indiana Pacers and is a five-time NBA All-Star

“For example, he used to talk good-natured crap to his kids in HORSE games. He also mastered self-discipline from his career in the military, which he passed on to his children.

“That’s why Reggie played the way he did, with a combination of ego, work ethic, exuberance, respect for authority and discipline.”

Miller received an outpouring of well wishes for his loss, with his former teammate Mark Jackson, TNT co-host Kenny Smith and football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens among those expressing their condolences in response to his post.