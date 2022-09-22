NBA legend Bill Walton blasts San Diego’s mayor for ‘doing nothing’ to clean up homeless camps

Former NBA legend Bill Walton takes on the awakened mayor of San Diego as homeless camps take over the city, leaving behind vandalism and trash.

Walton, 69, has pleaded with Mayor Todd Gloria in a series of emails to his office in recent weeks to address the issue of homelessness.

While Walton never outlines exactly what he wants the mayor to do about the matter, the… Voice of San Diego reports, he cited a Los Angeles law that bans camps near schools and makes repeated mention of law enforcement.

In one email, Walton claimed to have been attacked by some homeless residents while riding his bicycle through a public park.

“Again, while peacefully riding my bike in Balboa Park Sunday morning, I was threatened, chased and attacked by the homeless population in our park,” he wrote on Aug. 28.

“Again, you’ve done, and you continue to do nothing.”

The former Trail Blazer center is now even bringing its frustrations to Instagram as nonprofits reveal that homelessness in the city has risen to unprecedented levels in recent months.

Walton’s first email to the awake mayor apparently came on August 24, when he wrote, “You peak of the rights of the [homeless]what about our rights?

‘We follow the rules of a functioning society, why are others allowed to ignore those rules?’

He continued to write that the mayor’s “lack of action is unacceptable, as is the behavior of the homeless population.”

Walton later sent the email about the attack while riding his bike, according to Voice of San Diego, before sending a final email on Sept. 2 telling Gloria, “You failed us and yourself. ‘

More recently, the sports channel took to Instagram to express its frustrations.

On Saturday, he shared a photo of homeless people camping in a park, writing, “Will the Mayor of San Diego @ToddGloria please give us back our park, our bike paths, our neighborhood, our community and our lives?

“The homeless situation is getting worse rather than better, and it costs more to keep people out than to get them out,” he claimed.

“We need consistent engagement, more bridge shelters, combined with more services and consistent enforcement, and we need that NOW.”

On Monday, Walton shared another photo of tents set up on a strip of grass, writing, “Sadly, and heartbroken, I can no longer say my hometown of San Diego is the best place in the world.

‘I can no longer say that SD is a safe, healthy, clean and beautiful place; I can no longer encourage my family, friends, tourists and companies to come to SD to live, work and play.

“I can no longer say that our neighborhood from the last 43 years is still my dream, I am heartbroken.

Mayor @ToddGloria — clean up our city and let us reclaim our lives, we need to solve our homeless crisis.

“We need engagement, rehabilitation and constant enforcement, and we need that now.”

The comments mark a turning point for the progressive former Trailblazers center, which has been known to defend San Diego at several events.

But the homeless problem has exploded in the city ever since, most recently with the San Diego Downtown Partnership to announce that the monthly number of homeless residents reached a record high of more than 1,600 people in August.

At the same time, it reported that more than 450 encampments had been set up throughout the city.

The number of homeless deaths has also risen sharply in recent months, KUSI reported in July.

Following that report, Gloria was caught on video ignoring dozens of homeless people while giving a speech to kick off Comic-Con on July 21.

Now even homeless advocates say the problem has spiraled out of control.

Speaking with the San Diego Union Tribunesaid a lawyer Michael McConnell: ‘It’s unbelievable, it’s everywhere.

“Now when I go to a store, I find myself giving drinks to homeless people in the parking lot who are just passing by,” he explained.

“And I’ve never met so many new people. It’s every day.

He added that he thought the problem was because more people can’t afford a house with historic inflation rates and high housing costs.

Gloria’s office said it is aware of the problem but limited in what it can do.

In a statement to Voice of San Diego, Rachel Liang, the mayor’s communications director, said, “Bill’s frustration with our homelessness crisis is shared by people in our city, including the mayor himself, and in cities across the United States. ‘

She added that it is a difficult problem to fight and has only been made worse by the COVID pandemic.

“As Voice of San Diego has covered, people living on the streets since the pandemic appear to be in greater difficulty than ever, with more health and substance abuse behavioral problems than we saw prior to the pandemic.”

“In our efforts to address the impact of neighborhood homelessness – particularly encampments and the waste and unsanitary conditions that result – our crews are seeing an increase in hording and anti-social behaviour, such as vandalism and reluctance to dispose of waste. containers to be placed nearby.’

However, Liang said the city does not have the right to evict all encampments.

Still, she said, city officials are doing everything they can legally do, not only to clean up the camps, but also to expand shelters and homeless services.

The city will now deploy a team of experts who would help the most disruptive people living on the streets free up social workers to help people find housing, Voice of San Diego reports.

And Gloria recently flew to San Jose to stand next to California Governor Gavin Newsom when he signed a law that would create CARE courts, allowing first responders and family members to force people into treatment.

Gloria said in a statement at the time: “Today is the day that local governments, such as the city and county of San Diego, unite with the state to say that we are no longer turning a blind eye to Californians who suffer from mental illness.

“On the contrary, we will step up and guarantee services to those who need them.”