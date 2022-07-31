NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

NBA legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, has died aged 88.

His family said he “passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.”

They said in a statement on Sunday: “It is with a heavy heart that we would like to pass on to all of Bill’s friends, fans and followers:

Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife Jeannine by his side. The arrangements for his memorial service will be announced shortly.

Bill’s two high school state championships offered a glimpse of the incomparable string of pure team achievements to come: two-time NCAA champion; captain of a gold medal-winning US Olympic team; 11-time NBA champion; and at the helm of two NBA championships as the first black head coach of a North American professional sports team.

Along the way, Bill has earned a string of individual awards that are unprecedented as he was not named. In 2009, the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award was renamed the two-time Hall of Famer as the “Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award”.

“But for all the winning, Bill’s understanding of the struggle is what lit up his life.

From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to expose too long tolerated discrimination, to running Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the incendiary aftermath of the Medgar Evers murder, to decades of activism finally recognized by his reception of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill proclaimed injustice with a relentless candor that he intended to disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intent, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness, and thoughtful change. .’

MORE TO FOLLOW