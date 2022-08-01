NBA ‘launches investigation into New York Knicks’ free agency acquisition of Jalen Brunson’
- The NBA has launched an investigation into the Knicks for ‘alleged manipulation’
- The league wants to find out if contact has been made with Brunson prior to FA
- Brunson and the Knicks have reached a four-year deal worth $104 million this off-season
- Philadelphia 76ers are also under investigation by the league for early contact
The NBA wants to tackle tampering and start an investigation into the New York Knicks.
Their free acquisition of Jalen Brunson is the focus of the NBA, per Yahoo Sports, where the league wants to determine whether the contract was made prior to the free agency. Under current rules, early contact is not allowed.
The NBA free agency negotiating period was set to begin on June 30, but before that date there were several reports suggesting that the Knicks and Brunson had indeed struck a deal.
Ultimately, Brunson signed a four-year $104 million deal with New York. External media were not allowed access to Brunson’s introductory press conference, with internal media playing the role of participants.
Philadelphia is also under scrutiny as the league formally investigates their re-signing of James Harden.
