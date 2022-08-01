NBA ‘launches investigation into New York Knicks’ free agency acquisition of Jalen Brunson’

The NBA wants to tackle tampering and start an investigation into the New York Knicks.

Their free acquisition of Jalen Brunson is the focus of the NBA, per Yahoo Sports, where the league wants to determine whether the contract was made prior to the free agency. Under current rules, early contact is not allowed.

The NBA free agency negotiating period was set to begin on June 30, but before that date there were several reports suggesting that the Knicks and Brunson had indeed struck a deal.

Ultimately, Brunson signed a four-year $104 million deal with New York. External media were not allowed access to Brunson’s introductory press conference, with internal media playing the role of participants.

Philadelphia is also under scrutiny as the league formally investigates their re-signing of James Harden.

