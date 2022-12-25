NBA: James Harden, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and more show off their festive fashions

NBA stars across the country used their Christmas Day games to show off some bold fashion choices, arriving in style ahead of their festive games.

Perhaps the wackiest was that of Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who donned a pink balaclava at Madison Square Garden, while also wearing a multi-colored coat and carrying a bag decorated with tulips.

His teammate PJ Tucker, meanwhile, seemed to take inspiration from one of the team’s senior pros, donning his own green balaclava – which matched the rest of his green outfit.

Balaclavas were the order of the day for both James Harden (L) and PJ Tucker (R) in New York

Luka Doncic drove a classic car into the arena and also surprised the fans with his choice of outfit

The Mavs star stepped out of the car in a full cowboy outfit, complete with hat and belt

In Dallas, meanwhile, it was a very different vibe for Luka Doncic, the Mavericks star whose outfit led social media users to ask if he “lost a bet.”

He came to the game in style, in a classic car, before stepping outside to reveal a full cowboy outfit, complete with belt and boots.

The smiling three-time All-Star, originally from Slovenia, was filmed making his way through the pre-match security scanners.

Russell Westbook regularly pushes the boundaries of fashion and it was about the same today

Jaden Springer of the Philadelphia 76ers arrives in New York in an all-lilac number

Montrezl Harrell chose a velvet blazer, while it was a black and white number for Tobias Harris

In the same city, Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers turned heads and — not for the first time — donned a skirt for a very fashion-forward arrival.

Jaden Springer of the 76ers was another outfit worth mentioning after showing up in the Big Apple in a matching lilac puffer jacket and pants.

Montrezl Harrell, meanwhile, wore a velvet blazer and it was a black and white zebra number for Tobias Harris.