NBA: Jackie O flirts outrageously with Shaquille O’Neal during live radio interview

She has been happily single since her divorce from ex-husband Lee Henderson in 2018.

But that didn’t stop radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson from enjoying a flirty encounter with American basketball legend Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal on Wednesday.

Shaq, 50, who is in Melbourne for his Australian tour, spoke to singleton Jackie, 47, during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The sportsman went out of his way to compliment the mother of one, while also doing some devious digs at her co-host Kyle Sandilands.

“Is that beautiful Jackie O?” he said at the beginning of the Zoom interview, peering through the camera at a blushing Jackie.

‘It is!’ she giggled, before Shaq replied, “Jackie O is worldwide.”

‘I love you! My favorite guest ever,” Jackie gushed.

Kyle then tried to steer the conversation to the topic of Shaq’s speaking tour, but the NBA star quickly shut it down.

“I don’t want to talk to you, Kyle. I just want to talk to Jackie O,” he said.

Shaq continued to serenade Jackie with words of adoration, jokingly telling Kyle that he wanted to steal his job.

“Kyle, if I move to Sydney it’s going to be the Shaq and Jackie O Show,” he teased, adding: “When I come to the studio I’m going to hug Jackie O, and I’m just going to push you and I’m going just push you out of your seat.’

Kyle played along and asked him, “Am I intimidating you there, Shaq?”

“I’m not even looking at you, Kyle,” the athlete retorted.

“I’m looking at Jackie O. Put me on Jackie O. I don’t want to look at Santa,” he added.

The conversation ended with Shaq complimenting Jackie on her ponytail, before telling the blonde he “loves her.”

“I love you too baby!” Jackie cooed as the conversation ended.

The TV and radio personality has not dated anyone in public since her divorce from ex-husband Lee more than three years ago.

The former couple, who share custody of 11-year-old daughter Kitty, announced their split in October 2018.

“Lee and I decided to split up,” she said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time.

“It’s not a decision we took lightly at all. We were so lucky that our divorce was extremely amicable. And I know everyone says that, but we’ve remained really good friends through it all,” she added.