NBA free agent who starred with Adam Sandler in Hustle ‘agrees to one-year deal with the Raptors’

You might now think you know what you’re getting with an Adam Sandler sports movie. “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy” have conditioned us to expect silly voices and left hooks from irritated game show hosts.

But in ‘Hustle’, Sandler’s new basketball movie on Netflix, he crosses over. The movie, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, isn’t the farce you’d expect. Rather, it’s one of the most structured and affectionate basketball movies to come out in a long time. Starring Sandler as a tired NBA scout and featuring a number of all-stars from various teams in cameos, “Hustle” has a surprisingly good grip and feel for the game.

A longtime Knicks fan and pickup player, it’s probably inevitable that Sandler would eventually make his way into a hoop movie. “Uncut Gems,” one of his most recent starring roles, as a gambling-addicted jeweler with a big bet on a Boston Celtics game, got closer to the sport, playing alongside Kevin Garnett. LeBron James-produced “Hustle,” which debuts Friday, isn’t as distinctive or (thankfully) as stress-inducing as Josh and Benny Safdie’s film, but it’s also rich in atmosphere and Sandler finds in fine dramatic form.

Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a talent scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, who spends his days circling the globe in search of the next Dirk Nowitzki. Life on the road has beaten him — his wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah) and daughter (Jordan Hull) are used to his absence — and Stanley dreams of stepping up to the coaching ranks. Or just no dreams.

“Boys in their fifties don’t have dreams,” he says. “They have nightmares and eczema.”

Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman in Hustle

Stanley’s chance finally comes when the team’s longtime owner, Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall), promotes him to assistant coach. But after Merrick dies, the team is taken over by the owner’s brash son, Vince (Ben Foster), who has previously argued with Stanley over the potential of a German prospect. Vince puts Stanley back on the road. ‘You are valuable as a coach’, he tells him. ‘You are indispensable as a scout.’

Back on the road, Stanley is in Spain when he sees a crowd gathering outside a gym, on the tarmac. There he sees a construction worker named Bo Cruz (played by NBA player Juancho Hernangómez) whose talent is unparalleled, even in Timberlands. Defending Bo’s defense and marksmanship, Stanley follows Bo to his home to recruit him for the Sixers. After an argument with Vince, Stanley devotes himself to getting Bo into the NBA draft. Along the way, Sandler can put his own spin on that legendary sports movie type, the hard-training coach. ‘Hustle’ doesn’t deviate wildly from the ‘Rocky’ formula, but it does capture something new about the bond between player and coach. It’s also a clever twist that Bo’s greatest talent is his defense, and his biggest hurdle to success is keeping his cool.

All of this is set in the script by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters with a keen sense of detail that NBA fans will love. There’s even a reference to a woeful Andrea Bargnani trade that will make Knicks fans chuckle (and cringe). The cameos keep coming, including most of the current Sixers roster, Allen Iverson, Boban Marjanovi’c, Luka Dokic, Trae Young, and some more fleshed-out characters, such as Bo’s rival draft pick Kermit Wilts, played charismatic by Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. .

This image released by Netflix shows Juancho Hernangomez, left, and Anthony Edwards in a scene from Hustle

With each appearance, the distance between ‘Hustle’ and the actual NBA becomes smaller and smaller. Stanley’s great fear is being left out of “the game,” and “Hustle” often comes intoxicatingly close. This is a movie where you can see Sandler Nowitzki calling “Schnitzel” on FaceTime and marveling at Julius’ Dr. J’ Erving (a still extremely powerful presence) popping up on a playing field.

Some might say “Hustle” is close to NBA ads, but Zagar, a South Philly native who popped up with 2018’s indie “We the Animals,” frames the pros who populate his film as people and players, rather than stars. And Sandler imbues Sugarman not only with a genuine basketball obsession, but also with the ordinary struggle of midlife to find only ingratitude from an employer after half a lifetime of tireless service. After some less strenuous workouts for Netflix, Sandler is working hard to get “Hustle” the full court press — even if his wardrobe of sweaters and mesh shorts came straight out of his closet.

Sandler’s movie would make a solid double-header with another Netflix movie, Steven Soderbergh’s “High Flying Bird,” the 2019 drama starring Andre Holland as a sports agent hustling during an NBA lockout. ‘Hustle’ is a more lovable film, less interested in snooping on the underpinnings of the competition. But for a sport only occasionally captured authentically by the movies, “Hustle” has a real flow.

“Hustle,” a Netflix release, has been rated R for language by the Motion Picture Association of America. Running time: 117 minutes. Three stars out of four.

–The Associated Press