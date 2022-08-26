NBA: Fan meet and greet with Shaquille O’Neal is labelled ‘a mess’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A $500-a-head meet and greet with Shaquille O’Neal held in Melbourne this week was a complete “mess,” claimed one disgruntled fan.

The 50-year-old four-time NBA champion, known as “Shaq,” was booked to meet fans and pose for photos at a private event.

But according to a man named Hank, who paid to attend, O’Neal spoke to just 20 percent of the thousands in attendance before leaving.

A $500 per head meet and greet with Shaquille O’Neal (pictured) held in Melbourne this week was a complete ‘mess’, according to one disgruntled fan

Hank didn’t mince his words when he spoke to Tony Jones 3AW Mornings on Friday about the event.

He said: ‘The whole event was a mess. I think 80 percent of the line has no photo.

‘There were thousands there; he would have come through 20 percent of the line.”

According to a man named Hank, who paid to attend, O’Neal spoke to just 20 percent of the thousands in attendance before leaving.

The disgruntled customer said other attendees would probably be more upset than him.

“I’m one of the slightly lucky ones to get my photo. There will be many more people with an even worse case than me asking for a refund here,” he said.

Hank said he would demand compensation.

O’Neal is in Australia for a series of entrepreneurial talks in Melbourne and Sydney

O’Neal is in Australia for a series of entrepreneurial talks in Melbourne and Sydney.

Fans can expect an intimate and uncensored Q&A session during the show called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq played for the LA Lakers NBA team from 1996 to 2004, delivering classic performances in their consecutive championship seasons between 2000 and 2003.

On Friday he can be seen at Culture Kings in Sydney.