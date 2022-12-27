NBA: Charles Barkley claimed LA Lakers coverage is ‘a conspiracy’…so do you guarantee exposure?

Speaking recently about the 2022 Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal commented that “it’s hardly good enough.”

While he may not be on the mind of one of the greatest players in franchise history, there are plenty of ways in which he’s all it takes.

The Lakers have been at the top of the NBA media list again since LeBron James settled in Hollywood ahead of the 2018 season.

James, catnip to reporters since they entered the league, particularly since the proliferation of talk shows and sports talk shows, and the Lakers organization are a storyteller’s dream.

A globally recognizable franchise that fans either love or hate, this generation’s answer to Michael Jordan, the backdrop to Tinseltown, plus the pantheon of greats from ancient times, it all makes for the perfect cocktail. The most debatable team in the NBA.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are continually making LA headlines

Not that everyone agrees. The ever-outspoken Charles Barkley, a former NBA great, is outraged by the franchise’s constant coverage of the Lakers, despite his current position as 13th of 15 teams in the Western Conference.

‘You all push hard enough to show them all the time that you’re going to be good. All of you like in the NBA,” Barkley said as the Lakers trailed 65-50 in the middle of an overtime loss to Boston on Dec. 13.

It’s a conspiracy. Then we have all these clowns on TV who have to talk about them every day.

Here, dailymail.com examine why the Lakers get so much coverage and whether they justify it…

While the Lakers are still popular, they’re a world away from perennial winners of the past.

lebron james factor

‘The King’ is far from universally adored. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as he continues to defy normal expectations for a player in his 20th NBA season.

James is hands down one of the best players to ever put a leather ball through nylon. That’s what gets him both the adulation and the widespread criticism.

Comparisons to the ghosts of the NBA’s past and his frequent expression of political and social views make James a hero or villain in homes across America.

LeBron James has cultivated an image beyond the court, particularly during his time in Los Angeles.

Of course, the Lakers wouldn’t fall into total media irrelevance without the ‘kid from Akron,’ but there was a time when they came this close to being a non-issue in the two seasons between the late Kobe Bryant’s retirement and the james arrival.

In the 2016-17 and 17-18 seasons, LA won 61 of 164 and was only relevant thanks to the nerve of the father of a newly acquired draft pick. Hi LaVar Ball.

During that time, James had already achieved his greatest achievement on the court for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers. In his second coming, the four-time NBA champion captured the Cavs’ first title in franchise history during the 14-15 season with a historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors 73-9.

The next two seasons saw Cleveland once again meet in the NBA Finals, but they lost twice. Despite the mundanity of a Warriors-Cavaliers monopoly, both were media darlings or villains depending on the moment.

James and the Cavaliers franchise were a constant topic of conversation during his two stints at CLE

The franchise of James and Dan Gilbert filled the sports talk stat sheet identically to the 2022 Lakers. Currently, Cleveland is a real force in the Eastern Conference, approaching the hype, at least locally, that once surrounded the James’ teams.

And yet there is talk of the Cavaliers in the shadows despite occupying the fourth seed in the East and a much better record than LA.

The NBA has always been a star-driven league and there are none bigger than James or the Lakers in name.

Cameras and microphones have followed James throughout his career. He is now more noticeable than ever due to the Lakers’ position closer to the basement than the top.

Ever since he was discovered globally as a teenager, James has been a constant figure in the spotlight.

History

The past doesn’t guarantee a path to permanent relevance, just ask the Chicago Bulls.

Alongside the trophy-laden Celtics, Michael Jordan’s former franchise completes a podium of the NBA’s most illustrious teams and brands.

Chicago has won six titles, all during Jordan’s career, ranking fourth on the all-time list behind Golden State (6), Boston (17) and, of course, the Lakers (17).

Kobe Bryant helped bring five championships to the league’s most successful franchise.

While the Bulls captured the imagination of the ’90s and generations after, their importance to network television is virtually non-existent outside of the Midwest, given their recent successes, or lack thereof.

Back to the Lakers, winning more titles than everyone except Boston helps, but their generational talent pipeline adds a layer no other franchise can compete with.

Of the NBA 75, a panel selection of the greatest players in league history, the Lakers had 18 players representing the franchise, second only to the Celtics (20).

Magic Johnson was also a lightning rod for winning, racking up five championships of his own.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, O’Neal and Bryant, among many others, continued the rich tradition of the league’s best playing in Purple and Gold.

Even during the terrible final season of Bryant’s career, his presence made the 17-win Lakers somehow, in some ways, a point of relevance. During the No. 24’s final game in 2015-16, LA received a peak audience of over a million viewers more than the Warriors’ record 73rd win, giving them the best regular-season record in league history. nba.

As long as there’s a superstar in Los Angeles, the cameras are drawn, no matter the performances. While Barkley may have one point, the Lakers currently have three in name and sometimes in nature.

Nowadays

Los Angeles has gotten off to a slow start to the season, and that’s putting it lightly, much to the amusement of social media.

LeBron James and Co. started the season 0-5, which increased to 2-10. Since November, in a span of three weeks, the Lakers have won eight of 10 games, including victories against Milwaukee and Brooklyn to return to 10-12.

With a hot streak signaling the end of their troubles, the familiar feeling of losing was picked up during December.

Davis and James reclaimed a ring from the bubble in 2019-20 – LAL’s first since 2009-10

Not once this season have the Lakers reached the .500 mark, lending some credence to Barkley’s exasperation at his perpetual presence in the spotlight.

Only Golden State’s 30 nationally televised games surpass the Lakers’ 27 prime-time slots this season.

Although even during the embryonic stages of the 22-23 campaign, when only Houston had a worse record, the Lakers were a must-see.

Despite winning the title in FL, the Lakers have only made the playoffs four times in 10 years.

Maybe not for fans of Purple and Gold, but for guys who enjoy car crash TV.

Despite Barkley’s plausible view, the 13th-ranked Lakers are relevant this season, even from a rankings perspective, despite their 13-20 record.

With 10 of 15 teams from each conference able to make the playoffs — six automatically and two via a four-team play-in — nearly every NBA franchise has a real shot at making the postseason.