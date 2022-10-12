NBA Central Division Preview: Bucks looking to take back the crown

The Central Division has the potential to be highly competitive this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the pack as probably the best Eastern Conference team going into the new campaign, but they will have interdivision challengers.

With a new star in the fold, the young, exciting Cleveland Cavaliers will be aiming for that crown, while the Chicago Bulls will hope continuity and fortitude can help them reach the top of the standings this round.

Those three teams will likely have plenty of opportunities to take home victories with the lowly Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons also in the division.

Here’s what to expect from the Central this season.

Milwaukee Bucks

Results from last season: 51-31 record, first in Central Division, third in Eastern Conference, lost in second round.

Betting odds season 2022-23: Over/Under 53.5 total wins this season and +454 chances to win everything, according to Sports Interaction.

Projected from five: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez.

Notable arrivals: Joe Ingles.

Notable departure times: N/A

Team Outlook: Just one season away from winning it all, the Bucks are back with pretty much the same 2021 championship team with title ambitions still on their minds.

Without an unfortunate MCL sprain that sidelined Khris Middleton after just two playoff games, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Milwaukee repeat as champions last season.

This is a team armed with an elite two-way point guard, depth in every position, shooting, arguably the best defense in the league and, of course, Giannis Antetokounnmpo, the world’s best player, in the humble opinion of this writer.

Milwaukee didn’t lose anyone of any significance and really only got deeper into the off-season with the addition of sixth-man marksman Joe Ingles. Granted, Ingles probably won’t be ready until closer to January as he comes off ACL surgery. But as long as he’s ready to roll for the playoffs, that’s just another weapon at the disposal of a really good Bucks team.

In the best case: It’s very simple: if the Bucks have all their pieces available, they can beat any team in the league in a run of seven games. As long as they manage to keep their main cogs fresh enough for the war in May, this team can be counted as a club that can hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.

In the worst case: Like last season, the Bucks could be derailed if one of their Big Three – Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday – goes down. Making sure those three stay healthy for a deep playoff run is paramount to Milwaukee’s success.

Chicago Bulls

Results from last season: 46-36 record, second in Central Division, sixth in Eastern Conference, lost in first round.

Betting odds season 2022-23: Over 41.5 wins in total this season and +4102 chances to win it all, according to Sports Interaction.

Projected from five: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic.

Notable arrivals: Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond, Dalen Terry.

Notable departure times: Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.

Team Outlook: The Bulls are in an interesting position. They’re a pretty good team, but they’re not in the league with the rest of the Eastern Conference elite.

Yet general manager Marc Eversley still seems to believe in his star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, and has bolstered his club in the form of veterans Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond – both of whom certainly put their best days behind them. .

Chicago will most likely need sophomore Ayo Dosunmu to make a substantial jump and for rookie Dalen Terry to immediately display some of that dynamic scoring ability he illustrated in college to raise the ceiling.

DeRozan and LaVine are two of the best wings in the game, able to fill it up quickly, but it’s hard to know how much more growth they have left in them.

In the best case: The best thing that could happen to the Bulls is for LaVine to return from an offseason knee surgery with no ill effects. After that, as previously mentioned, taking a big leap for Dosunmu would ease much of the game-making responsibilities that now fall on DeRozan’s shoulders. If these things happen, Chicago may be able to compete for home field advantage in the playoffs.

In the worst case: An unfortunate reality of the kind of team the Bulls have built is that stagnation could set in. There aren’t many paths to improvement the way things are with this team right now and a worst-case-but-realistic scenario for Chicago is that it just repeats what it did last season and essentially just stands still.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Results from last season: 44-38 record, third in Central Division, eighth in Eastern Conference, eliminated from play-in games.

Betting odds season 2022-23: Over 47.5 total wins this season and +2108 chances to win it all, according to Sports Interaction.

Projected from five: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen.

Notable arrivals: Robin Lopez, Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio.

Notable departure times: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton.

Team Outlook: Following a stellar season from all-star Darius Garland in which he established himself as one of the best young point guards in the game today, and a revealing borderline rookie-of-the-year campaign from Evan Mobley, the Cavs are entering Year 2. . of that pair with some extra firepower.

Of all the major off-season trades, the move Cleveland made for Donovan Mitchell was one of the most surprising and exciting.

Yes, they’ve sacrificed a lot in terms of draw capital, besides a good young guard in Collin Sexton, intriguing smooth-shooting great Lauri Markkanen and promising hitch Ochai Agbaji, but it doesn’t matter because Mitchell surpasses all this if you’re purely from a talent perspective.

There will be an adjustment period for Garland, who dominated the ball last season, with Mitchell in the fold, but things should come naturally. On paper, this Cavaliers team looks downright deadly.

In the best case: The sooner Mitchell’s new Cavalier teammates adapt to his ball-dominant, sometimes selfish form of shot-take basketball, the better things will be for Cleveland. Head coach JB Bickerstaff needs to establish a clear pecking order early on to get all this talent together. If he can, expect these Cavs to be something like the upstart Memphis Grizzlies of the East.

In the worst case: Mitchell will need his as well as Garland and even LeVert, not to mention Mobley and Jarrett Allen who also need to get in touch and their numbers.

That’s a lot of potential egos to feed and not enough ball to go around. Bickerstaff and his coaching staff have a potentially dangerous situation to keep guys happy with their roles. Bringing back a veteran like Ricky Rubio will help, but the adjustment period with Mitchell in the fold right now could be difficult for this young Cleveland squad.

Indiana Pacers

Results from last season: 25-57 record, fourth in Central Division, 13th in Eastern Conference, did not qualify for the post-season.

Betting odds season 2022-23: Over/under 24.5 total wins this season and +36800 chances to win everything, according to Sports Interaction.

Projected from five: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner.

Notable arrivals: Benedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard.

Notable departure times: Malcolm Brogdon.

Team Outlook: The Pacers have collected some interesting pieces, but whether they actually come together to create a winning basketball team is a whole different story.

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are two good, young guards who would look great on a pre-existing team. But as building blocks for a franchise? That’s a hard sell. The same goes for the two talented Canadian rookies, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard. They may both have long, prolific NBA careers, but it’s hard to imagine them becoming real stars later on.

And this, in a nutshell, is the problem with the Pacers. They have nice players – sophomore Chris Duarte, center Myles Turner and Canadian forward Oshae Brissett included in this – but they don’t seem good enough to compete realistically yet.

In the best case: Turner expressed his dismay at his role when Domantas Sabonis was on the team, and even with the talented big man now plying his trade in Sacramento, the two-time NBA block leader may still not be quite on the same page as Indiana.

As such, it would likely be in the Pacers’ best interest to investigate a deadline deal for Turner and set their sights on the future, especially with players like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson available in the draft.

In the worst case: It can be painful to hear this if you’re a Pacers fan, but the worst thing they can do this season is seriously try to win. Indiana finished 13th in the conference last season and with the east getting deeper this season, why would the Pacers think they have a better chance this time around? There’s nothing wrong with rebuilding for another year.

Detroit Pistons

Results from last season: 23-59 record, fifth in Central Division, 14th in Eastern Conference, did not qualify for the post-season.

Betting odds season 2022-23: +32200 chances to win everything, according to Sports Interaction.

Projected from five: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart.

Notable arrivals: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alex Burks, Jaden Ivey, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker.

Notable departure times: Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk.

Team Outlook: The Pistons may be the worst team in basketball, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a smart attitude about them.

After a somewhat slow start to his rookie campaign, Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall in 2021, had a strong finish and at least looked like a top pick.

Add to that the explosive two-guard Jaden Ivey, who dropped to fifth place in Detroit’s 2022 draft, the talented young swingman Saddiq Bey and the many role-playing players – and Kemba Walker – Detroit got in exchange with the Knicks, and this is the basis for a good team.

Detroit isn’t there yet and should probably look bad again this season, but the base being built right now in the motor city looks rock solid.

In the best case: When I’m CEO Troy Weaver, I do everything I can to pair Cunningham and Wembanyama. This will mean a lot of pain for the players on the pitch this season and probably the removal of an experienced voice in the dressing room with Walker with an expiring contract, but it would all be for the greater good. Cunningham has star potential and it’s too good a chance to line up another potential star to play with him.

In the worst case: The Pistons can’t afford to get impatient. Yes, Cunningham looks like the real deal, but it’s not guaranteed yet and the top of the 2023 draft seems too good an opportunity to think of any short-term gains. Detroit must stick to the plan not to push itself back any further than it already is.