NBA and players’ union ‘are expected to drop minimum draft age from 19 to 18’

The NBA and the players’ union are reportedly expected to lower the league’s minimum draft age to 18, allowing players to jump straight from high school to the draft as they once did before 2005.

Both the league and the NBA Players Association have the option to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 15, and with that in mind have been motivated to create a path from high school to the NBA, according to The Athletic.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s office, as well as NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio and her team, will meet again this week, according to The Athletic. The league recently sent proposals for a new CBA to the union.

Silver said in July that he was “hopeful” that the so-called ‘one-and-done’ rule, which effectively creates a minimum age of 19 for the draft, could be addressed in this bargaining cycle.

Any changes won’t take effect until 2024, so LeBron James’ blue chip prospect son, Bronny, is unlikely to enter the league earlier than he otherwise would have. Bronny, a 17-year-old senior at Sierra Canyon School in California, is already projected to be in the NBA Draft class of 2024. He recently visited Ohio State and is also rumored to have interest from Duke, Kansas and USC.

Other potential NBA stars could benefit from the change, such as Naasir Cunningham, considered by many to be the top boys basketball recruit in the country. At 6-foot-7, Cunningham is a wing player with good shooting range and the highest-ranked prospect to sign with the fledgling league. ESPN projections rate Cunningham as a future lottery pick.

Additional 2024 18-year-old NBA Draft prospects include Mali’s Bassala Bagayoka, Dallas’ Tre Johnson and Indiana’s Flory Bidunga.

Interestingly, Cunningham has technically already left high school to sign with fledgling Overtime Elite as he continues to train for a future in the NBA.

Cunningham (Class of 2024) is forgoing a salary at the Overtime Elite academy so he can maintain college eligibility, according to ESPN. The NCAA previously approved a “scholarship” for the 16-18-year-old athletes in the program. Overtime Elite (OTE) includes academic programs and a focus on developing future professional athletes.

Overtime, a sports media company, launched Overtime Elite (OTE) in March 2021 to target blue chip boys basketball prospects between the ages of 16 and 18 with the lure of a $100,000 salary, minimum health and disability insurance and some college tuition money.

The league also claims to offer players better training resources than many of the NCAA’s top programs.

OTE is one of several leagues emerging in response to the NBA’s controversial one-and-done rule, which effectively creates a minimum age of 19 to enter the draft.

Right now, the league requires players to be one year removed from their high school graduation before they can declare for the draft, effectively requiring elite prospects to play a single year of college ball or find another league to play in.

Similar to OTE, the NBA tries to accommodate players who want to forgo college through its own Professional Pathway Program (PPP).

As of 2018, select players had the chance to earn $125,000 for a season and a career scholarship after playing at Arizona State by joining the PPP.

The problem was that young recruits weren’t interested at first.

Things began to change after Australia’s National Basketball League lured top American recruits LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton to the Southern Hemisphere for the 2019-20 season (both were drafted by NBA teams in June 2020, with Ball winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2021). Other American players had previously played overseas instead of enrolling in college, but the NBL’s Next Stars Program was the first targeted effort by a foreign professional league to attract top recruits.

In response, the NBA created the G League’s Ignite team — a special developmental league club for professional Pathway players who can earn much more than the $125,000 offered in 2018.

Jalen Green, the Ignite’s top recruit for its first season, reportedly earned more than $500,000 instead of playing NCAA basketball in 2020-21. He recently finished his rookie season with the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

“We created team Ignite in the G League as an option for players who choose not to go to college and want to go pro,” Silver said. ‘They can go straight into the G League and be well compensated.’