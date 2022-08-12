Nazi flag, swastika symbol banned in NSW

<!–

Intentionally waving a Nazi flag in NSW or displaying swastika memorabilia can earn an individual up to one year in prison, along with a $11,000 fine.

The Crimes Amendment Bill 2022 was swiftly passed in the Senate on Thursday with unanimous support.

It comes after a study earlier this year recommended a ban on the public display of Nazi symbols in an effort to tackle rising anti-Semitism.

NSW will become the second state in Australia after Victoria in June to pass the landmark legislation.

NSW Jewish Council of Representatives CEO Darren Bark described the passing of the law as a historic day for NSW.

“Nazi symbols are a gateway to violence and are used by extremists as a recruitment tool,” he said.

Banning their display is a much-anticipated and much-needed law in our state. The perpetrators are finally being held accountable.”

The Holocaust is the genocide perpetrated by the Nazi regime in Germany that killed some six million Jews and other minority groups, including homosexuals, blacks and Roma during World War II.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said the passing of the bill marks an important moment in the state’s rejection of hateful ideology.

“This new offense sends a clear message that the display of Nazi symbols and the hatred and bigotry they represent will not and should not be tolerated,” he said.

“This new offense will provide important additional safeguards against hate speech and defamation in our state.”

A section in the bill allows the swastika symbol to be used in academic, historical or educational settings, paving the way for display by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, in which it has religious significance.

‘For too long the Hindu community has been uncomfortable showing our symbol of peace because it looked like a symbol of evil. This is no longer,” said Surinder Jain, national vice president of the Hindu Council of Australia.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman (pictured) previously said the swastika disturbed community members and was ‘unacceptable in our community’

Bark noted that the legislation is also “a game changer in tackling hate online” and called on tech companies to step up efforts to remove images and symbols associated with Nazism.

Labor’s Walt Secord, a member of the parliamentary committee investigating the ban on Nazi symbols and a staunch advocate for the bill, said 31 incidents involving the displaying of the Nazi flag were reported to police in 2020.

Many members of the government and opposition in the upper house shared personal stories of their families’ experiences during the Holocaust, while others warned of the dangers of emerging neo-Nazi trends.

On Thursday, Mr Secord referred to a NSW man arrested by counter-terrorism police in September who was in possession of a Nazi flag and a map of the state on the wall of his bedroom with plans to use a 3D-printed pistol. to make.

ASIO said in 2020 that far-right violent extremism with its emphasis on neo-Nazi ideology makes up about 40 percent of its counter-terrorism caseload.