Britain is to deploy a £15 million unmanned submarine to protect internet and energy cables on the seabed 24 hours a day.

The 12-metre battery-powered Cetus drone will mark a ‘step change’ in the UK’s ability to ‘dominate the underwater battlespace’, said the head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir Ben Key.

An attack by Russia on this country’s underwater infrastructure in the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea would be considered an act of war.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We’ve seen concerns about critical national infrastructure, gas pipelines, internet cables. To cope with the growing threats under water, the Royal Navy needs to be ahead of the competition with advanced capabilities.’

The 17-ton Cetus is made in Plymouth. It is easy to transport and can be quickly deployed wherever there is a threat. It will be delivered to the Royal Navy in two years.

The development comes after Admiral Tony Radakin, chief of the British Armed Forces, warned in January that there has been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.

While President Putin would be the prime suspect, it would be difficult for the UK to prove conclusively that he ordered the attack, Defense insiders said.

According to Admiral Radakin, most of the world’s information travels via submarine cables, meaning Putin could do massive damage to the British economy by cutting the cables. In all likelihood, he could also deny responsibility.

The Cetus drone will work alongside the Royal Navy’s new frigates, such as the HMS Glasgow launched earlier this week.

Scottish shipyards have orders to build 13 frigates, with the Type 31 ships to be built by Babcock at Rosyth on the east coast and the Type 26 ships to be built by BAE Systems on the Clyde.