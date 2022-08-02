Navy veteran and bodybuilder is swept away and killed after leaping off paddleboard to save tubers

A Navy veteran and competitive bodybuilder drowned Friday while rescuing a few ailing tubers from a California river.

Joshua Crane, 30, a fourth-year medical student at the University of California Davis School of Medicine, was paddleboarding with classmates in the San Juan rapids on the American River when two friends got stuck and called for help.

Crane heroically jumped off his board to save the women and managed to get them to safety, but he was swept away before he could get himself out of the water.

A three-man rescue crew from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District was called to the scene and Crane was eventually found dead downstream of the rapids.

Crane’s sister, Jessica, described him as “a humble man and everyone who knew him knew he had the biggest heart imaginable.”

He had competed in the National Physique Committee’s 2022 Governor’s Cup and expected to graduate from medical school in the spring of 2023.

“There were two females that were attached to tubes and my brother was on a paddle board and they were asking for help,” Crane’s sister told me. ABC 10‘So he jumped off his paddleboard like he would [to] helping no one, and without hesitation, no questions asked, jumped off his paddle board and jumped in the water and got them out.”

Fire chief Captain Parker Wilbourn warned that the river could be dangerous and warned people to stay vigilant on the water.

“This river could possibly be unforgiving,” Wilbourn said. “The most important thing you can do is wear your life jacket.”

Wilbourn added that in the summer his department often responds to multiple rescues on the river a day.

Joshua Crane in his navy uniform next to his sister Jessica. She described him as ‘a humble man and everyone who knew him knew he had the biggest heart imaginable’

Crane with his two nephews, with whom his sister Jessica said he was very close and would do anything for

Crane’s medical school also issued a statement characterizing him as “an extraordinary young man committed to helping others.”

“We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Joshua Crane, one of our MS4s, in a tragic accident in the American River. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss.”

Although he had no children of his own, Jessica said her brother was very important to her two children.

“I want them to always remember that he loved them and that he would do anything for them and for everyone in this world.”

She said her brother “lived to serve and help people.”

“He’d do anything, he’d give you the shirt off his back and just be there,” she said.

The stretch of the American River in California near the San Juan Rapids where Crane drowned

Crane’s family said his dream was to work in internal medicine to help people.

“That was his purpose,” Jessica said, “he lived to serve and help people, and that’s who he is in a nutshell.”

She also characterized him as always taking charge of his own life, describing how he gave up his high school rock so he could prepare to enlist in the military after graduation.

“One day he cut his hair and started carrying a backpack with 40 kilos of rocks in it. He would run every day to lose weight and get in shape so that he can join right after high school when he was 18 years old,” Jessica said.

“The main thing that touches me is that a great life was cut short. I know he touched many lives and made many good friends and people along the way.”