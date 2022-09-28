Navy SEALs recruits fac strict blood tests after steroids scandal where recruit died after Hell Week

The Navy has proposed rigorous blood tests among SEAL recruits after a 24-year old SEAL trainee died hours after completing the grueling ‘Hell Week.’

Senior Navy officials have asked the Pentagon to approve blood testing to detect potentially illegal or banned substances used by the elite forces.

Seaman Kyle Mullen of Manalapan, New Jersey died on February 4, 2022.

A military autopsy report revealed that the young trainees’ cause of death was pneumonia. The report also indicated that Mullen went untreated until it was too late, the news outlet reported.

But, hours after his death steroids were found in Mullen’s car, CNN reported.

Mullen’s mother Regina Mullen, a registered nurse, told the news outlet that her son did not have PEDs in his system, according to the toxicology report, but said her son had told her other trainees were using them, the news outlet said.

Mullen was captain of the Yale football team before his departure due to ‘personal reasons’ in 2018. The 6 foot, 4 -inch Mullen was in top physical shape when he entered into the training SEALs program

The underwater exercise is part of the grueling Navy SEAL training program. This picture was taken at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. In this exercise, two students enter the water and exchange dive gear with masks that have completely blackened. The training candidates are put through are some of the most ‘mentally challenging and physically demanding training in the world,’ according to the Navy SEAL website

Navy SEAL candidates participate in strength and conditioning training with logs at Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, California. The photo was taken in May 2020

‘There was more doing it than not let’s just say,’ Regina Mullen said.

Mullen spoke of the training program and the competition the trainees endure, in addition to a significant number of people in the SEALs, she said, ‘doing drugs and getting away with it pushed people to their limits,’ the news outlet reported

‘So many of the men were getting away with it and doing it, so here you have these amazing athletes that don’t do it. They get there, and lesser men are beating them in the obstacle course and whatever they do in their drills,’ she said.

Mullen continued: ‘They’re recovering better and you’re not. You almost feel like you want to be on the same playing field.’

Less than 24 hours after Mullen’s death, senior officials ordered that the entire SEAL training class undergo urinalysis testing. If testosterone levels were elevated that may determine if PEDs were consumed

The findings revealed that of the 1,000 personnel tested, more than 30 tested positive and were eventually removed from training.

A naval special warfare senior officer who spoke anonymously, said, ‘beyond a reasonable doubt that a significant portion of the candidate population is utilizing a wide range of performance enhancing drugs.’

PEDs can be dangerous and negative for athletes that can cause a number of health issues including increased heart rate, blood pressure, and in some cases strokes.

The use of PEDs goes back decades and have been reportedly used among elite athletes – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lance Armstrong, Marion Jones.

The most commonly used PEDs are anabolic androgenic steroids, which are known for their ability to build and strengthen muscle as well as reduce body fat.

The Defense Department has not ruled on the request for blood testing, CNN reported,

Senior SEAL officials believe drug use inside the elite unit includes not just human growth hormone but a wide range of substances, but it is unclear, they said, how many SEALs still may be using PED.

‘When we first heard about possible PED usage we went in extremely fast and extremely hard on testing,’ the senior officer said, the news outlet reported.

Candidates are using PED ‘because they believe they need it,’ the officer added. ‘They don’t.’

US Navy SEAL candidates participate in Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training. SEALs are the maritime component of US Special Forces and are trained to conduct a variety of operations from the sea, air and land. Pictured here is a Navy SEAL trainee

This image of Navy SEAL recruits are doing some type of water exercise on the beach. The photo was featured in the television program: Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week with former Navy Seal Ray Care

Students in Navy SEALs qualification training navigate the surf off the coast of Coronado during a maritime operations training exercise. This image was taken in Coronado, California October 2010

The tragic death of Mullen, who had been an all around athlete at his New Jersey high school and football star, has revealed a culture of ‘brutality, cheating, and drugs’ at BUD/S, with ‘dozens’ of unnamed SEALs and recent BUD/S graduates stating that the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) has become rampant in SEAL training over the last decade, according to recent article in The New York Times.

The New York Times article was based on interviews with 17 active-duty Navy personnel, including senior leaders, active-duty SEALs and current and former trainees and instructors.

Kyle’s mother shared a statement with the Asbury Park Press that was from the U.S. Army Regional Medical Examiner Wendy Warren dated May 2 that shared Mullen’s devastating final moments.

‘This sailor had completed Hell Week and was being looked after by nonmedical personnel to help him tend to his basic needs,’ it reads. ‘He was in a wheelchair most of the time, unable to stand and walk on his own. He had reportedly been coughing/spitting up red-tinged fluid which had nearly filled a 36 oz. sports drink bottle. ‘

Mullen became a Navy SEAL trainee in January 2022. It was his second attempt. The first time was in August 2021, but had only lasted less than a day, despite the vigorous training he did all year –running, swimming and lifting weights – to prepare, The New York Times reported.

Mullen’s mother told the news outlet that while he waited to enter into the program, she recalled, he was ‘talking to her about performance enhancing drugs.’

She said that her son told her that men he met in the recovery unit were using steroids and human growth hormone, and he was considering it. He also told her he would have to purchase a used car as a place to keep the drugs, according to The New York Times.

‘In all his years playing sports, he had never touched that stuff,’ Regina Mullen said.

She continued: ‘I told him not to do it. But he ended up getting the car and sharing it with a bunch of guys.’

According to the Navy SEALs website, the training candidates are put through some of the most ‘mentally challenging and physically demanding training in the world.’

Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, or BUD/S, is designed to find and develop men of the strongest character who give everything they have to accomplish their mission and support the men on their team, the site said.