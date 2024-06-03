Navy Seals Accused of Woke After Pride Post Sparks Backlash

Defense chiefs found themselves in hot water with former Navy Seal veterans after ushering in June with a Facebook post celebrating the start of Pride Month.

The post on the official Naval Special Warfare Command page was also posted on the US Navy Seal and SWCC page, according to TikTok’s Libs.

It spelled out the slogans of “dignity, service, respect, equality, pride” in rainbow-colored letters adorned with the command insignia of an eagle wielding a rifle and a trident.

Attempts to restrict those who could comment failed to stem a wave of hostile backlash that accused the elite unit of “woke” and betraying its former members.

“This woke shit is like a cancer and needs to be managed and treated as a national security threat,” one wrote. “It’s gone too far.”

The post on the US Special Warfare Command page sparked a furious response from many.

The message was also posted by the Navy Seals, according to TikTok’s Libs.

Others were infuriated by the timing, noting that the post was uploaded immediately after another that recognized the 80th anniversary, on June 6, of the D-Day landings in which 2,500 Americans died.

“This is a slap in the face to all the special warfare operators who have risked their lives for our nation,” one wrote.

‘I know many current and former SEALs who are upset about this. Please repent of this debauched behavior and stick to what you do well!’ added another

“I’m so glad I got out before this shit took over,” wrote a third.

The controversial post came on the day the Department of Defense made an embarrassing mistake with a Facebook post that appeared to confuse Pride Month with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Month.

“June is PTSD Awareness Month and the Department of Defense is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD,” he wrote.

‘If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You are not alone.’

But the post was illustrated with a “Progress Pride Flag” and attached to an image with the caption “Celebrate Pride Month 2024.”

The Pentagon designated June as PTSD Awareness Month in June 2014, one year before recognizing June as Pride Month.

The post was later removed and replaced with a PTSD Awareness Month graphic.

Hundreds of people made their feelings clear on the Command’s Facebook page

The day came when the Department of Defense seemed to confuse Pride Month and PTSD.

At least some were amused by the confusion.

Angry or mocking reactions outnumbered those who viewed it positively by seven to one on the Naval Special Warfare Command’s Facebook page, but some were delighted to see it there.

‘Fantastic!!’ wrote one. ‘Thank you for recognizing that our strength is in our differences!’

‘How can diversity send the wrong message when so many special operators have different nationalities and sexual preferences?’ demanded another.

The site Libs of TikTok, which shared it with its three million followers on Saturday, was scathing.

“The Navy SEALs have woken up,” he wrote. ‘Our elite special forces. This is terrifying.’