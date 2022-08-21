Navy SEAL Rob O’Neillon why the rest of the world is ‘mocking’ the US

Rob O’Neill, a former Navy SEAL who was part of the attack that killed Osama Bin Laden, has warned the US and the Afghan people 11 years after the operation to disable the 9/11 mastermind and for 12 months later. of the withdrawal of troops from Kabul.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, the two-time Silver Star winner says the Taliban has only been encouraged by taking over the government, filling the vacuum left by Western forces, and that rights – especially for women – are back. brought to where they were on September 10, 2001.

The veteran who has conducted more than 400 operations around the world during his career and knows more than most about terrorists and the grim realities of war, said Al Qaeda and the Islamist insurgents are now enjoying the Haqqani network “everywhere.” of a safe harbor.

O’Neill believes that US legitimacy has been steadily declining in the wake of the withdrawal and that powerhouses like China are “mocking us” because “we argue over which pronouns to use.”

He does not blame the Biden administration and the chaotic departure that led to the deaths of 13 US servicemen and hundreds of Afghans, but instead blames the politicians who have been on Capitol Hill for decades and are only interested in votes and messages. .

He also fears that Afghan special forces, whom he once trained, are now fleeing to Iran, where they are grieved for US military secrets.

The anniversary is also personal to him. He served on multiple missions in Afghanistan during, and veterans he knew or fought alongside him in the aftermath committed suicide.

He says many of those who risked their lives are now wondering: What were we doing there anyway?

O’Neill was a member of SEAL Team Six that defeated the mastermind behind 9/11 in the deadly attack in Abbottabad in 2010 and has been portrayed on the big screen in Zero Dark Thirty, Captain Phillips and Lone Survivor.

He is now launching a podcast, The Operator, to discuss his career and the military today.

“It’s bad there. The Taliban are as brutal as they ever were. They keep saying that Afghanistan is the ‘graveyard of the rich’ and that they can beat anyone.’

When the US ended its longest war in 20 years in August 2021, it joined the British and Soviet Union in a list of superpowers unable to completely defeat or effectively control Afghanistan.

The US has spent more than $2.3 trillion on infrastructure, the military and trying to develop a democracy comparable to a Western nation in two decades.

But it quickly unraveled as the Taliban rampaged through the country, then overthrew Kabul and the government.

Photos of desperate Afghans trying to get on evacuation flights – with some falling from planes – and the suicide bombing that killed 13 US servicemen and more than 200 local men, women and children sent shockwaves around the world.

For O’Neill, the problems started with the lack of “will” to win the war, a prospect he says had been realized in Helmand province as early as 2005.

The problem is that the coalition refused to win a war because we are too politically correct. We worry too much about hurting feelings.

“We have the ability to crush anyone. We still do. But we don’t have the political will. And we have a lot of people with the wrong agendas in charge,” he said.

In the year since the horrific scenes unfolded in Kabul, veterans who served in Afghanistan have reflected on their role in the war that was ultimately lost and achieved stability in a country ravaged by terror and poverty.

The psychological impact of broadcasting in Helmand Province and then returning home to try and reintegrate into civilian life has had a disastrous impact on some, especially those with PTSD or life-changing injuries.

O’Neill says his wife calls him “the luckiest unlucky man in the world.” He was in several firefights, but luckily he didn’t come out unscathed.

He also hasn’t seen anyone die in combat before his eyes, but the story has been different since he left the service.

“I’ve lost so many friends for no reason. I recently saw friends commit suicide. It’s personal.

“It’s bad for the soldiers who fought there for people I know wonder what the hell they were doing there.

O’Neill was one of the SEAL Team Six members involved in the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden. He fired one of the fatal shots

“Now that veteran suicide rates are as high as they are, it’s bad for morale and bad for the country.

“I was lucky, but many of the people who went there and fought, friends died for absolutely nothing. I’m sure they feel the pain and it’s just sad.”

Every day, an average of 17 American veterans commit suicide. The number has fallen since an increase of 4.5 percent after 2001.

While there are concerns about the rise of Al Qaeda and the Haqqani network in Afghanistan, the US is turning its attention to new global threats amid a military recruitment crisis.

China flexed its muscles with military exercises and missile tests around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit and Vladimir Putin is still at war in Ukraine – even though progress appears to have stalled.

Beijing is increasing its armed forces and making progress in the arms race, including the development and testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

And, for O’Neill, Afghanistan’s disastrous withdrawal showed that world powers are further sliding the US from its position as the most feared country in the world.

“They mock us on so many levels for arguing about which pronouns to use.

“They are fighting for world domination. They fight for their cause that they realize that we are slowly but surely slipping away from legitimacy.

O’Neill admits he doesn’t have the answers on how the US can solve its military or the situation in Afghanistan.

Without a presence on the ground, intelligence gathering has become nearly impossible.

He says it takes a collective on Capitol Hill to come up with the solution, because he doesn’t think the Biden administration can turn it around alone.

“I have met Joe Biden and I personally like him,” he said. “But the problem isn’t the person who’s been in the White House for four or eight years.

“It’s the person who’s been on Capitol Hill for 45 years, that’s the problem.

“Hopefully my grandchildren will see a change. But Donald Trump learned that the swamp is real and that it has fangs and will attack anything you have.”

O’Neill was decorated 52 times and left the Navy as a senior non-commissioned officer. His awards include two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars with Valor, a Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor, three Presidential Unit citations, and two Navy/Marine Corps Commendations with Valor.

