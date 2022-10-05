Navy SEAL recruits blanketed in TEAR GAS singing ‘Happy Birthday’ so they can’t hold their breath

Hell week

Hell week is the fourth week in phase 1 – which takes place in phase 3 – and is a brutal week of physical activity and very little sleep.

‘Hell Week is the defining event for BUD/S training,’ the Navy says.

Hell Week consists of five and a half days of cold, wet, brutally difficult operational training on less than four hours of sleep. It tests ‘physical endurance, mental toughness, pain and cold tolerance, teamwork, attitude and your ability to perform work under high physical and mental stress and sleep deprivation.’

It starts on a Sunday and runs until Friday.

Course participants are constantly on the move. They run, swim, paddle, carry boats on their heads, do log PT, sit-ups, push-ups, roll in the sand, float through mud, paddle boats and do surf passage, the Navy said.

On average, only 25 percent of candidates make it through Hell Week, which is the toughest training offered in the military.

Throughout the week, medical personnel will be on site to assist exhausted or injured candidates.

Candidates will also experience brutal nagging, coaxing them to quit and mimicking their inner voices, highlighting their pain.

The other stages

Step 1: Preparatory school

Interns start in Illinois for two months to prepare for BUD/S.

Candidates will undergo a modified physical fitness test to prepare them for the rigorous activity they will endure during BUD/S.

The test includes:

1000 meter swim – with fins (20 minutes or less)

Push-ups: at least 70 (two-minute time limit)

Pull-ups: at least 10 (no time limit)

Sit-ups: at least 60 (two-minute time limit)

Four-mile run – with shoes + pants (31 minutes or less)

Candidates who fail will be moved to various jobs in the Navy.

Step 2: Basic orientation

Basic orientation lasts three weeks and takes place in Coronado, California, at the Naval Special Warfare Center.

Candidates will be introduced to ‘BUD/S physical training, the obstacle course and other unique training aspects’ during this phase.

Phase 3: First Phase (includes Hell Week)

This phase – which includes Hell Week in Week 4 – lasts seven weeks.

It is used to further develop ‘physical fitness, aquatic competence and mental tenacity while continuing to build teamwork.’

Each week, trainees will experience tougher conditions, such as longer runs, swims and training.

They will also learn how to conduct hydrographic survey operations.

This phase sees a significant drop in candidates.

Phase 4: Phase Two – Combat Diving

This phase also lasts seven weeks and introduces underwater skills unique to Navy SEALs.

Students become ‘basic combat swimmers and learn open and closed circuit diving.’

Candidates must feel comfortable in the water and demonstrate a high level of comfort there.

Step 5: Land Warfare Training

The final phase lasts seven weeks and develops skills in ‘basic weapons, demolitions, land navigation, patrolling, rappelling, marksmanship and small unit tactics.’

Half of this training will take place on San Clemente Island – about 60 miles from the base, and they will practice the skills they learned in Phase 3.

