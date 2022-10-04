Navy helicopter spins out of control, killing three Mexican marines

<!–

Three Marines were killed and two others were injured after their helicopter crashed in a field in southeastern Mexico.

The helicopter was discovered by a resident hovering near a port in Centla, Tabasco, when it suddenly crashed on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Navy, the aircraft was conducting a reconnaissance flight in the region.

It spun around several times before falling from the sky, cellphone video showed.

Additional footage showed residents from a public housing complex and authorities rushing to the crash site near a kindergarten school and rescuing two soldiers as smoke rose from the wreckage.

A resident of the southeastern Mexico city of Centla recorded the moment a Navy helicopter spun out of control and crashed into a field on Saturday, killing three Marines and injuring two others

Residents and first responders carry one of the two wounded Marines after their helicopter crashed during a flying mission in Tabasco, Mexico, Saturday

A resident stands on top of the wrecked helicopter as it billowed during the attempt to pull out the two surviving Marines who were injured in the crash that killed three soldiers

The servicemen were rushed to a naval hospital in the Tabasco city of Frontera and treated for their injuries.

The Navy said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

The incident follows the July 15 helicopter crash that killed 14 agents on a mission to capture drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero dead.

Three Mexican Navy helicopters have been involved in crashes in 2022, with the latest accident occurring Saturday in Centla, Tabasco

Marines flushed Caro Quintero with a bloodhound in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, one of Mexico’s drug-trafficking hotbeds, before the Black Hawk chopper came down as it was about to land south in Los Mochis.

Investigators determined that the crash was caused by the helicopter not having enough fuel.

A Navy helicopter also crashed at Mazatlán International Airport on April 26, leaving four soldiers with injuries.