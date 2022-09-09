Navy dredger belonging to NATO-member Romania is hit by a MINE in the Black Sea 

<!–

A naval dredger belonging to NATO member Romania has been hit by a floating mine in the Black Sea.

The country’s defense ministry said a hole had been punched in the stern of Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu’s ship after yesterday’s explosion.

The ship was warned of the mine drifting about 25 nautical miles northeast of the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.

A crew of 75 people on board tried to defuse the mine in bad weather, but strong winds and waves prevented it.

They were unharmed by the explosion and the ship is still stable, the ministry said.

The water broke through the stern, but the crew managed to maintain control of the dredger.

Another ship of the Romanian Navy was sent to tow the minesweeper back to the port of Constanta.

“There were no casualties or injuries after the explosion, the 75 men on the ship are not in danger, the buoyancy of the ship is not affected and there is no major damage on board,” the ministry said in a statement.

The country’s defense ministry said a hole had been blown into the stern of Lieutenant Dimitrie Nicolescu’s ship (pictured) after yesterday’s explosion

Mines started floating in the Black Sea after Russia invaded Ukraine, and Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish military diving teams have defused those floating in their waters.

Any contact with a NATO ship risks escalating the war by dragging into the security alliance.

The Black Sea is crucial for the transport of grain, oil and oil products. The waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine have destroyed 28 mines in the western waters of the Black Sea since the start of the war, the ministry said.