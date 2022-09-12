Navy admits it has more UFO videos but says releasing them would harm national security

<!–

The US Navy will not release additional images of unidentified flying objects because it would “damage national security.”

A spokesman for the military branch made the statement in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by government transparency site The Black Vault — which has previously shared thousands of pages of UFO-related documents received from the CIA and other agencies.

The FOIA request dates back to April 2020, just after the Navy released the now infamous videos taken by its pilots showing some kind of unidentified high-tech aircraft moving in a way that seemed impossible.

The Black Vault had requested all other videos related to what the Navy prefers to call unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP).

“Disclosure of this information will harm national security because it could provide adversaries with valuable information about the Department of Defense/Navy’s operations, vulnerabilities and/or capabilities,” wrote Gregory Cason, deputy director of the FOIA office of the Navy, in a letter of reply that was shared. by means of The black vault. “No parts of the videos can be separated for release.”

Carson explained that the Navy only released those previous three videos because they had already been leaked to the media and were therefore “discussed extensively in the public domain.”

“Given the amount of information in the public domain about these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security,” he said.

The Black Vault has appealed to demand the release of the denied videos.

Regardless of what they choose to release, the Pentagon certainly takes the threat of UFOs seriously. During public hearings in May, the agency revealed 400 “unidentified aerial phenomenon” reports in recent years — significantly higher than the 144 incidents reported since 2004 the year before.

Eleven of the incidents were “near misses,” in which military planes narrowly skimmed past the UAPs without colliding.

Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, said the government has not ruled out the possibility that these incidents could be linked to extraterrestrial life.

“There are elements of our government engaged in … looking for extraterrestrial life,” Moultrie said at the hearing. “Our goal isn’t to possibly cover up anything, but to understand what might be out there.”

‘We are all curious and we try to understand the unknown. And as a lifelong intelligence professional, I am impatient. Like everyone else, I want immediate explanations for this. However, understanding can take a lot of time and effort. That’s why we’ve tried to focus on this data-driven process to derive fact-based results,” Scott Bray, the deputy director of Naval Intelligence, told lawmakers.

In July, the Pentagon announced it has received federal funding to open a new office dedicated solely to managing reports of UFO sightings by the United States Army, Navy and Air Force.