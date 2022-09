A groin injury has ruled Navdeep Saini out of the rest of the Duleep Trophy and the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A.

The fast bowler sustained the injury on day one of the Duleep Trophy semi-final between North Zone and South Zone in Salem and was therefore restricted to bowling just 11.2 overs during South Zone’s mammoth first innings which spanned 172.5 overs.

Saini will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Rishi Dhawan has been named as Saini’s replacement in the India A squad.

Saini was recently involved in Kent’s trophy-winning run at the Royal London One-Day Cup, playing five matches and picking up five wickets at 58.00. He had a more prolific time during his two County Championship appearances for Kent, picking up 11 wickets at 23.81, including a match-winning five-wicket debut against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.