Naturopath Savannah Daisley has bail conditions relaxed after charged with having sex with teen

A naturopath accused of having sex with a teenager four times in one day can now visit children under supervision.

Savannah Daisley, 45, from Sydney’s posh Double Bay, was charged with having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old child four times, with police claiming it was over a period from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 20 last year.

She was charged on June 27 and spent nearly a month at the Silverwater Women’s Correctional Center before being released on bail last week.

The Instagram influencer, the daughter of celebrated horse breeder Ross Daisley, strongly denies the charges and plans to plead not guilty to all charges.

To secure her release from prison, Daisley agreed to a number of bail conditions, including no contact with her former partner James Wallis or witnesses to the prosecution.

Her parents have cashed in the $100,000 bail needed to get her out on bail and Daisley will also be staying at her parents’ home in the Southern Highlands.

On Monday, Daisley had some of her bail conditions relaxed in the local court at Downing Center in Sydney, after a judge granted her guided visits to children who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Daisley founded her own health company Smart Cleanse, which has over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Her bio reads: ‘Naturopath & Coach. Health & Beauty. Created the World’s Only Gut-Focused, Premium, Organic, Practitioner Quality, Detox Kit Founder’.

According to the company’s website, Daisley is the author of 14 Day Smart Cleanse, “the comprehensive guide that comes with the Detox Kit.”

She also has a book in the works, based on ‘Epigenetics’, that contains ‘the latest news about health, and how stress and toxins adversely affect cell function and structure’.

Over several years, Savannah has helped tens of thousands of people detoxify their bodies, lose weight, heal their digestion, improve strength and fitness, eliminate stress, reverse the aging process, overcome various adverse health problems through the benefits of detoxification. , and does so with passion’, reads the website.

Daisley’s sire became famous for breeding two-hemisphere racing champion Choisir, who was credited as one of the greatest sires in Australian breeding.