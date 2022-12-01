Natural catastrophes caused $115 BILLION of losses in 2022 – topping $100bn for second year in a row

National disasters have caused as much as $115 billion in losses this year after hurricanes, floods, violent storms and droughts wreaked havoc around the world.

Hurricane Ian, which devastated the southeast coast of the US, was the largest loss-causing event for insurers, with estimated payouts of up to $65 billion.

The Category 4 storm was the deadliest to hit Florida in nearly 90 years, destroying thousands of homes and businesses and killing at least 157 people.

Reinsurance giant Swiss Re estimates that Hurricane Ian was the second most expensive insured loss ever, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Homes destroyed and roads flooded after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida with second-largest insured loss on record

The Zurich-based group, which acts as an underwriter for insurers, said: “Hurricane Ian and other extreme weather events such as winter storms in Europe, flooding in Australia and South Africa and hail storms in France and the United States have resulted in an estimated $115 billion in natural disaster insured losses this year so far.”

Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophe perils at Swiss Re, added: “Urban development, wealth accumulation in disaster-prone areas, inflation and climate change are key factors in turning extreme weather into ever-increasing losses from natural disasters.

When Hurricane Andrew hit 30 years ago, a $20 billion loss had never occurred before; now there have been seven such hurricanes in the past six years.”

Europe is also in the grip of extreme weather this year, with extreme droughts and wildfires in the summer and brutal storms in the winter earlier this year.

Fort Myers Beach received severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane that wreaked havoc on the southwestern portion of Florida

A man stands in front of his destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida

Firefighters operate at the scene of a forest fire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on June 18

An aerial view shows a branch of the Loire River that has completely dried up after a drought that hit France in Loireauxence, France, August 16

Children float after torrential monsoon rains that caused flooding in Pakistan in August

Storm Eunice ravaged much of Europe in February, causing at least £360 million in damage in the UK alone.

Wind gusts of 200 km/h, the highest ever recorded in the UK, destroyed houses and trees and even tore apart the O2 Arena in London.

February’s winter storms in Europe caused estimated insured losses of more than $3.7 billion, putting winter storms back on the insurance industry’s agenda, according to Swiss Re.

In Australia, torrential summer rains in February and March led to widespread flooding in Australia, estimated at $4 billion, to be the country’s costliest natural disaster ever.

Months later, Europe was sweltering under extreme heat as record temperatures brought the continent to a standstill.

Waves crash against the seawall at Porthcawl, South Wales, on February 18, 2022 as Storm Eunice battered Britain

A berm filled with rubble from the roofs of three houses torn off during Storm Eunice, on Kilburn Park Road in North West London

A man paddles his kayak next to a flooded bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in Australia in February

Flooding from a swollen squat near Sydney, Australia, prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents in March

Camden, in New South Wales (pictured on March 8), was hit by ‘catastrophic’ flooding after heavy rainfall

Scenes of damage caused by flooding in South Lismore, New South Wales, where four people died

The UK experienced its highest ever heat of 104.5F in July, while the Loire, Rhine and Po rivers in France, Germany and Italy respectively all ran dry.

Wildfires ravaged Spain, Portugal and France, destroying vast tracts of forest as authorities struggled to control the extreme weather.

Swiss Re said so-called secondary natural disasters such as flooding and hailstorms caused more than $50 billion in insured losses.

Pakistan was ravaged by unprecedented monsoon rains that inundated a third of the country – an area the size of the UK – and killed at least 1,700 people.

More than seven million people have been displaced, many living in makeshift tents with no mosquito protection and often with little access to clean drinking water or washing facilities.

The dried up bed of the drought-stricken River Doubs can be seen in Arcon, France after summer heat

Firefighters try to contain a forest fire that spread to the municipalities of Landiras and Guillos in France in July

A thermometer reads 47 degrees in a square in Spain’s Ourense as Europe was gripped by a blistering heat wave

Men fight a forest fire burning in the village of Aventeira in Portugal as fires sweep through Europe

Experts fear that rising temperatures could cause even more natural disasters in the coming years.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that if global warming is not limited to another few tenths of a degree, an Earth now regularly hit by deadly heat, fires, floods and droughts will continue for decades to come. 127 ways will worsen, some of which are “potentially irreversible.”

Today’s children who may still be alive in the year 2100 will experience four times more climate extremes than today, even with just a few tenths of a degree more warming than today’s heat, the UN body warned.

But if temperatures rise nearly 2 degrees Celsius from now on, they would feel five times more floods, storms, droughts and heat waves, according to the IPCC’s collection of scientists.

The daily lives of at least 3.3 billion people are already “highly vulnerable to climate change” and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather, the report said.

2022 is the second consecutive year in which estimated insured losses total more than $100 billion, continuing the trend of an average annual increase of 5-7 percent over the past decade.