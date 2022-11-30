NATO will become a target if it gives Patriot missiles to Ukraine, Russia warns

<!–

NATO will become a target for the Russian military if the alliance supplies Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine, the head of the Moscow Security Council warned.

Dmitry Medvedev, who also served as president, issued the alarming statement today as NATO leaders meet in Romania to discuss the next phase of support for Kiev – with advanced missile defense at the top of the agenda.

“If…NATO provides the fanatics in Kiev with Patriot complexes along with NATO personnel, they will immediately become a legitimate target of our forces,” he said.

“I hope the impotents of the Atlantic understand this.”

NATO debates sending Patriot missile defenses to Ukraine to protect its key infrastructure after Russia began targeting its power and water networks (file image)

Medvedev, who released the statement via his Telegram account, did not clarify whether the targets would be the Patriot systems, NATO crews or NATO itself.

Shortly after Medvedev’s report appeared, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev needs the Patriot missiles to protect its key infrastructure.

In recent weeks, Russia has fired hundreds of missiles and suicide drones at Ukrainian power and water plants, freezing people in their homes.

“The message is simple: give Patriots as soon as possible, because this is the system Ukraine needs to protect its civilian population and infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Kuleba added that he would work with the German government to obtain the weapons – which are designed to shoot down incoming missiles.

Germany has already offered Patriot batteries to Poland after a missile hit Ukraine’s eastern border earlier this month, killing two people.

It was initially thought that the missile could be Russian, but it was later ruled that it was a misfired Ukrainian missile. Warsaw refused to take the patriots with them and suggested that they should be sent to Kiev instead.

Millions of Ukrainians face freezing to their homes this winter if power cannot be restored, potentially sparking a new wave of refugees (file image)

“If Germany is willing to deliver patriots to Poland and Poland is willing to hand them over to Ukraine, then I think the solution… is obvious,” added Kuleba.

The defense minister also said that components to repair Ukraine’s badly damaged power grid should also be a priority for NATO allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Kuleba today, said support for Ukraine “remains strong, resolute and determined.”

The delivery of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine would represent a major advancement in the kind of air defense systems the West is sending to help the war-torn country defend itself against Russian air strikes.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that deliveries of such advanced surface-to-air missile systems are being considered. The military organization does not own any weapons, only the member countries.

A senior US defense official who briefed Pentagon reporters on Tuesday, on the condition of anonymity, said the United States is open to supplying patriots.

While Ukraine has been asking for the system for months, the US and its allies are hesitant to provide it so as not to further provoke Russia.

Russia has warned NATO will become a ‘legitimate target’ if it hands over one of its missile batteries (file image, a howitzer being fired by Ukrainian troops)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday his country’s offer to send patriots to Poland remains on the table, despite Warsaw’s suggestion that they be sent to Ukraine instead.

Ukraine has no personnel trained to use Patriots – a complicated air defense system of which there are three main types, with different ranges and altitudes.

Germany loaned them to Slovakia and Turkey, but sent its own technicians to operate the missiles.

NATO allies would almost certainly refuse to send military personnel to Ukraine, lest they be drawn into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

They also want assurances that Ukraine would only use the missiles to defend its airspace and not fire them into Russian territory.