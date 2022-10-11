NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will continue with long-planned nuclear exercises next week, despite mounting tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he not bluff about using all available resources to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

The exercise, called “Steadfast Noon”, is held annually and usually lasts about a week. These are fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads, but they don’t involve live bombs. Conventional jets and surveillance and refueling aircraft also routinely participate.

Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member states will be involved in the exercise, which was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Most of the maneuvers would be held more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) from Russia, a NATO official said.

“It would send a very wrong signal if we were to suddenly cancel a routine, long-planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine. That would definitely send the wrong signal,” Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“The determined, predictable behavior of NATO, our military force, is the best way to prevent escalation,” he said. “If we now create the basis for misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation.”

As the Russian military retreated under the blows of Ukrainian forces armed with Western weapons, Putin increased the stakes by annexing four Ukrainian regions and declaring a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists to support the crumbling front line.

Because his war plans have gone awry, Putin has… repeatedly spotted that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect Russian gains. The threat also aims to prevent NATO countries from sending more advanced weapons to Ukraine.

NATO as an organization has no weapons. The nuclear weapons nominally linked to NATO remain under the firm control of three member states: the US, the UK and France. The alliance’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group will meet under defense ministers on Thursday.

Stoltenberg described Putin’s spiraling nuclear rhetoric as “dangerous and reckless,” underlining that the allies “have also clearly conveyed to Russia that there will be dire consequences if they use nuclear weapons in any way.”

“We are closely monitoring the Russian nuclear forces,” Stoltenberg said. “We have not seen any changes in Russia’s attitude, but we remain vigilant.”

____

Follow the coverage of the AP about the war https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

PART: