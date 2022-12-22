NATO spy-craft and US fighter jet in ring of steel around Zelensky

Brussels: A NATO spy plane and a US fighter jet escorted the plane carrying Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington in a complex international operation designed to protect the Ukrainian president on his first trip abroad since the start of the war.

Zelensky took off from Poland’s Rzeszow Airport and arrived early Thursday (AEDT) at Joint Base Andrews, a 30-minute drive from the White House.

Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by US officials after traveling to Washington on a US plane, his first international trip since Russia invaded his country. Credit:Presidential Office/Telegram

Thousands of flight tracking enthusiasts tracked the progress of the US Air Force Boeing C-40B allegedly transporting the Ukrainian leader, which was not officially confirmed for secrecy purposes.

A NATO reconnaissance plane searched the North Sea, known to be patrolled by Russian submarines, before entering the airspace. And it was joined by an F-15 fighter launched from a base in Britain before flying to Washington.