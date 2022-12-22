NATO spy-craft and US fighter jet in ring of steel around Zelensky

Brussels: A NATO spy plane and a US fighter jet escorted the plane carrying Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington in a complex international operation designed to protect the Ukrainian president on his first trip abroad since the start of the war.
Zelensky took off from Poland’s Rzeszow Airport and arrived early Thursday (AEDT) at Joint Base Andrews, a 30-minute drive from the White House.
Thousands of flight tracking enthusiasts tracked the progress of the US Air Force Boeing C-40B allegedly transporting the Ukrainian leader, which was not officially confirmed for secrecy purposes.
A NATO reconnaissance plane searched the North Sea, known to be patrolled by Russian submarines, before entering the airspace. And it was joined by an F-15 fighter launched from a base in Britain before flying to Washington.
After landing in Washington, Zelensky said, “I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue the cooperation to bring our victory closer.”
Ukrainian Pravdaa Ukrainian news website, reported that Zelensky had traveled to Poland by train before boarding the flight.
Polish broadcaster TVN24 showed images of him, blurred for security reasons, in the border town of Przemysl. Alexander Kamyshin, the head of the national railway, who has taken Zelensky on internal trips, tweeted: “A little nervous. For the first time since the beginning of the war, my president will not travel by train.”