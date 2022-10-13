NATO plans ‘routine’ nuclear exercises despite new threats from Putin

BRUSSELS – NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met on Thursday as the military alliance pushes ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week as concerns mount over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use whatever means necessary to destroy Russian Russia. defend territory.

Defense ministers led the session, which usually takes place once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. It comes against a backdrop of high tensions as some US-led NATO allies provide Ukraine with advanced weapons and ammunition to defend itself against Russian air strikes.

NATO is closely monitoring Russia’s movements, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear stance.

But additional uncertainty stems from the fact that Russia will soon also hold its own nuclear exercises, possibly at the same time as NATO or just after, according to NATO diplomats. That could complicate the reading of the war and Moscow’s intentions by the military organization of 30 countries.

“Russia will also have its annual exercise, I think, the week after or just after the annual exercise,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told reporters. But “what we don’t want is doing things out of the routine.”

“This is a routine exercise and it’s all about preparedness,” Wallace said, just as “the NATO meeting is all about making sure we’re prepared for anything. I mean, that’s the job of this alliance – to make sure that the 30 partners are together ready for what is being done to us and we have to keep working on that.”

NATO’s exercise, called “Steadfast Noon”, is held around the same time every year and lasts about a week. These are fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads, but they don’t involve live bombs. Conventional jets and surveillance and refueling aircraft also routinely participate.

Fourteen NATO member states will participate in the exercise, which was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Most of the maneuvers will take place more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) from Russia.

NATO as an organization owns no weapons. The nuclear weapons nominally linked to the alliance remain under the firm control of three member states: the US, the UK and France. But France insists on maintaining its nuclear independence and does not participate in Nuclear Planning Group meetings.

As the Russian military retreated under the blows of Ukrainian forces armed with Western weapons, Putin increased the stakes by annexing four Ukrainian regions and declaring a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists to support the crumbling front line.

Because his war plans went awry, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he might resort to nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s gains. The threat also aims to prevent NATO countries from sending more advanced weapons to Ukraine.

In an interview with France 2 television on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned of leaders’ responsibilities when it comes to nuclear rhetoric. He said he has spoken to Putin “several times”.

“We have a (nuclear) doctrine that is clear,” Macron said. “The discouragement works. But the less we talk about it, the less we brandish the threat, the more credible we are.”

“Too many people talk about it,” he said.

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described Putin’s comments as “dangerous and reckless,” underlining that the allies “have also made clear to Russia that there will be dire consequences if they use nuclear weapons in any way. “

Stoltenberg warned it would be “absolutely the wrong signal” if the world’s largest security organization canceled the maneuvers.

“The determined, predictable behavior of NATO, our military force, is the best way to prevent escalation,” he said. “If we now create the basis for misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation.”

