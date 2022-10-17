NATO nuclear war games start TODAY: US B-52 bombers to fly over UK, Belgium and North Sea

NATO today launched military exercises to practice the use of European atomic bombs after Vladimir Putin threatened to use all necessary means to defend Russian territory in the face of setbacks in Ukraine.

US B-52 long-range bombers and up to 60 aircraft will participate in training flights over Belgium, the UK and the North Sea today as part of NATO’s annual nuclear exercise ‘Steadfast Noon’.

The core exercises — which don’t involve live bombs — come after Vladimir Putin said a direct clash between NATO and Russian forces would lead to a “global catastrophe.”

Most of the war games will be held at least 925 miles from the Russian borders.

Belgium will host the exercises that will involve 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft, including the most advanced jet fighters on the market and American B-52 long-range bombers that will fly from Minot Air Base in North Dakota. Pictured: A B-52 bomber of the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, right, flies Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s during a mission in the Middle East in January

NATO today launched military exercises to practice the use of Europe’s atomic bombs after tensions with Russia mounted. Pictured: Soldiers of British contingents participate in the military exercise Bold Hussar, in the central training area near the army base Tapa in Estonia, on October 12, 2022. Bold Hussar is a military exercise exercise of the Estonian armed forces and allied NATO units

Fourteen of NATO’s 30 members will participate in the exercises, with about 60 aircraft, including fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads and surveillance and refueling aircraft carrying out training flights.

US long-range B-52 bombers will also participate in the maneuvers after being flown in from Minot Air Base in North Dakota.

The exercises, which will last until October 30, were scheduled before Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February. Russia usually holds its own annual maneuvers around the same time, and NATO expects Moscow to deploy its nuclear forces sometime this month.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected all calls to cancel the exercise after Putin stepped up his nuclear rhetoric as his troops lose ground in Ukraine.

“It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly canceled a routine, long-planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said last week.

“We need to understand that NATO’s steady, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation.”

NATO says it has seen no change in Russia’s nuclear stance despite the Kremlin’s harsher language.

“But we remain vigilant,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO’s nuclear war games come as Russia attacked the center of Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Monday during the morning rush hour with kamikaze drones shelling other cities in the country.

Five explosions were reported in the city starting around 6:30 a.m. local time, the BBC reported, as the drones managed to evade air defense systems while police resorted to using rifles to try to shoot them down.

Amazing footage captures the moment a suicide drone dives into the streets of Kiev (left) and the moment people run for shelter after it explodes (right)

A ball of smoke and flames rises over the streets of Kiev as the city is bombed early Monday by a swarm of Iranian-made kamikaze drones, hitting residential areas and energy infrastructure

This is the second time in a week that Russia has unleashed attacks in Ukraine as its troops face setbacks on the battlefield.

An official in Ukraine’s presidential office said three people were killed in an attack on a residential building in Kiev. Black smoke poured from the windows of a blown-up building and rescuers struggled to extinguish the flames.

Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iranian-made ‘suicide drones’, which fly towards their target and detonate.

Smoke rises from the ruins of a building in Kiev destroyed by a suicide drone after the city was attacked early Monday as Russian forces continue to attack the Ukrainian capital

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the drone strikes were aimed at “terrorizing the civilian population,” but vowed, “The enemy can attack our cities, but he won’t be able to break us.”

Russia’s defense ministry said it carried out a “massive” attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.

It comes a week after a massive barrage of Russian missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones that targeted virtually every major Ukrainian city, destroying infrastructure and killing civilians after an explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Russia has since continued to attack cities and infrastructure – albeit at a lower intensity – after apparently changing tactics in the war after a humiliating series of defeats on the battlefield.